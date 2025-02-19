Restaurant Review: Burger Behemoths at MOOYAH 

Alex Springer

When you look back at the litany of scientific and technological accomplishments achieved by the human race, none of them compare with our ability to push the limits of how much stuff can fit between two hamburger buns. Such epic feats of culinary engineering are always a fun challenge for me, as I have an inflexible rule about not setting a burger down once I pick it up. So, when I visited the Sandy location of MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes, I was expecting a bit of a test of that principle.

MOOYAH is a national chain that started out in Texas back in 2007, and it has grown to more than 80 locations throughout the country. The fast-casual burger restaurant first came to Utah with its Provo location in 2016; the Sandy location opened in the fall of 2024. MOOYAH had been on my radar since it opened in Provo, but I only recently learned that the restaurant serves a meaty abomination known as The Hamburdog ($10.99). As the name implies, this dish is a combination of a hamburger and a hot dog, and it's truly something.

Before we go any further, keep in mind that this burger is a cyclopean nightmare of meats; it doesn't quite beat the scope of a Triple Street Burger at A Lo Maracucho, but it's close. In addition to the Certified Angus Beef patty, you're getting a beef hot dog and bacon as far as protein goes. It's then further modified with melted cheddar cheese, jalapeños and fried onions. This burger is also not included on the menu that is hanging above the cash registers, but you can find it on a paper menu as part of the restaurant's Hall of "Dang!" section. There are plenty of other monstrosities to explore here, but I only had eyes for The Hamburdog.

On the engineering side of things, The Hamburdog is fairly well constructed. Keep in mind that this is both a hamburger and a hot dog, so it's important to adopt hot dog-eating protocols when planning your point of entry. If you bite into this thing with the lengthwise side of the hot dog facing your mouth, the majority of your burger will blast out of the opposite end like a shotgun. Provided you make the correct approach, you've got a wild ride ahead of you.

I'm not usually one to mix burgers and hot dogs on the same sandwich. Both meats are the respective lords of their domains, so you can get some beefy infighting when they're both slapped on a bun together. However, The Hamburdog does a good job at keeping both flavors distinct and complementary. A lot of that relationship management comes from the spicy jalapeños and crispy fried onions. These supporting cast members do a lot to provide some acid and textural contrast to the rich, meaty flavors of the main proteins. This is where I question the addition of bacon, which honestly doesn't add much to the party, and really doesn't need to be there.

For those who want to visit MOOYAH and not get the gargantuan Hamburdog, there are plenty of menu items that are a bit more low-key. I liked the mushroom Swiss burger ($8.49) because you really can't go wrong with a mushroom Swiss burger, and MOOYAH does plenty to make it unique. I think the signature potato bun that MOOYAH puts on all its burgers does a great job here. Its flavor and texture go well with the savory goodness of sauteed mushrooms, melty Swiss cheese and fried onions.

Every burger fan knows that adding fries and a milkshake to a burger will be a win, and MOOYAH's combos net you a pretty decent value. The sides include regular fries, housemade potato chips and sweet potato fries, and they're all perfectly serviceable. Getting a combo means half of the tray on which your burger arrives will be covered with the side of your choice, so keep that in mind. I like MOOYAH's regular fries just fine—they're strictly middle of the pack—but the restaurant's sweet potato fries are far superior.

I've tried a few shakes ($5.49-$6.99) from MOOYAH, and you can't really go wrong with any of them. I'm always a sucker for a mint chocolate chip, so that's my current favorite. However, the Hershey's chocolate and the Reese's PB Cup are great alternatives. I also appreciate that they are served with those big boba tea straws, so you can drink them while you drive.

All in all, MOOYAH is a solid option for those who are after either an unnatural burger/hot dog hybrid or just something tasty and satisfying. I noticed that their burgers could be swapped out for plant-based or turkey variations, and they can also be served with lettuce buns for a low-carb option. I'm sure we'll see more MOOYAH locations sooner rather than later, as the restaurant seems to be catching on pretty quickly along the Wasatch Front.