Resolve to see things from a different perspective this new year. 

Bryant Heath

The mountains of the Wasatch Front are reflected in the windows of an office building at Premier Plaza.

Welp, it's the first week of January and if you don't find yourself in the mood for self-reflection or personal improvement, you're not alone. The number of people making resolutions is reportedly declining.

As a resolution enthusiast, I feel like I need to offer a counterpoint to the overall indifference to new-year goal setting. After all, I owe the existence of this column to one: My quest to run every street in Salt Lake City started out as a goal when the clock hit midnight back in 2020.

Where most fall prey to the resolution trap is trying to be too specific. Don't get me wrong, S.M.A.R.T. goals (specific, measurable, achievable, realistic and timely) are great, but there is a time and a place. When you are hung over from New Year's Eve, trying to calculate an amount of steps to take each day can be mentally taxing. Sometimes, vagueness is a virtue.

That's why my two goals for 2023 are based upon some of my experiences out and around Salt Lake and are generally about just improving my state-of-mind.

Take, for example, the above photo of the mountain reflection at the Premier Plaza on 1300 East near Wilmington Avenue. To me, it's inspiration to look at things from a different perspective in 2023.

As for the pair of photos below of the giant solar panel installation at the parking lot of Western Governors University on 700 East near 4000 South, it's a reminder that initial impressions are often distorted (left panel) and, after taking the time to understand better, their true nature arises (right panel).

No calorie counting or mileage charting with these resolutions. Now, if you excuse me, I have some leftover cake to eat. Happy New Year!