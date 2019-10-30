 Representation Matters | Hits & Misses | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly

October 30, 2019 News » Hits & Misses

Representation Matters 

The quest for fair representation in San Juan County continues. How will a new idea actually bring area rental prices down? Plus, rural Utahnms find a friend in President Trump.

By
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share
click to enlarge news_hitsmisses1-1.png
news_hitsmisses1-2.png

Representation Matters
The Navajo Nation should thank Google—or at least its techs—for coming up with more precise addresses in San Juan County. That's crucial for voting, not to mention emergency services. Now the county has Plus Codes—addresses for places that previously didn't have them—because of a partnership with the Rural Utah Project, according to The Salt Lake Tribune. It's been difficult at best for Native Americans, who had to sue for representation. A federal judge required voting districts to be redrawn because of racial gerrymandering, but there are ongoing lawsuits as the white majority balks. Things have not gone as well for partisan gerrymandering, which the U.S. Supreme Court can't seem to understand. Still, the voters do, and they continue to fight for fair representation—whether in San Juan County or throughout Utah. Proposition 4 specifies an independent advisory commission to draw districts. We'll see how the Legislature deals with that.

news_hitsmisses1-3.png

Too Damn High
We're not economists, but how exactly does giving poor and middle-income people vouchers solve the affordable housing problem? Isn't this like shoring up the already high costs? The Trib reported on a legislative plan to help low- and moderate-income residents with their rent in response to a chronic lack of affordable housing and a population boom. A recent op-ed noted that many governments require a maximum ceiling on rent for middle income earners or even rent control. Conservative Utah doesn't like fiscal mandates, so for at least a little while, we would give some people some money to offset high rents that won't be coming down any time soon. But how exactly will that bring rents down?

news_hitsmisses1-3.png

Utah's Loud Minority
Let this sink in: 90.58% of all Utah residents live in urban areas. So it's depressing to read a scathing letter from Utah's rural uber-lords calling on the congressional delegation to resist the impeachment inquiry—and, of course, condemning Democrats. Yes, they actually called President Trump a "true friend" of Utah. Maybe if you consider that he wants off-road vehicles on public lands, which he says ought to be privatized, then it's all good. The National Park Service did, in fact, rescind the rule allowing ATVs to romp through the wilderness. The rural letter-writers were just giddy that the administration talks to them, particularly about public lands management. "We have an administration that is finally listening to rural America," Piute County Commissioner Darin Bushman told the Deseret News. Not so much the urban majority.

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags:

More Hits & Misses »

More by Katharine Biele

  • Citizen Revolt: Oct. 31

    Hear tips on how to speak to youth about sexual health. Listen to local journalists discuss the ins and outs of facts. Plus, gain useful tips on how to engage in political discussions civilly.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Oct 30, 2019

  • Citizen Revolt: Oct. 24

    Hear from the state's leading economists on the country's debt crisis. Make a statement in the name of climate activism. Plus, learn ways to create a healthy understanding of sexuality.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Oct 23, 2019

  • Beware the Sex Ed

    Yet another example of Utahns who freak when it comes to sex ed. A look at how the LDS church doesn't really want you to identify as LGBTQ. Plus, the city's homeless numbers and fixes aren't adding up.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Oct 23, 2019
  • More »

Latest in Hits & Misses

  • Beware the Sex Ed

    Yet another example of Utahns who freak when it comes to sex ed. A look at how the LDS church doesn't really want you to identify as LGBTQ. Plus, the city's homeless numbers and fixes aren't adding up.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Oct 23, 2019

  • Everyone Needs One

    Another example of how we all need editors. Sure, companies like PacifiCorp are slowly moving away from coal, but is it enough? Plus, how the Hispanic population might be vastly undercounted in the 2020 Census.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Oct 16, 2019

  • Who Do They Work For

    A local paper holds elected officials accountable. For people like Rep. Ben McAdams, the find themselves stuck in the middle. Plus, the murky future of a Utah natural treasure.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Oct 9, 2019
  • More »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • High Anxiety

    A new study suggests link between altitude and high teen suicide rates, coal is still king in Utah, for now, and an unhappy former mayor.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Jul 4, 2018

  • Dear Jon

    A letter to Jon Huntsman Jr., more kids means fewer taxes in Utah and some perspective on the inland port debate.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Jul 25, 2018
Promotions
···

© 2019 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation