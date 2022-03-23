click to enlarge

Rent Is Too Damned High

Governments just love to tell you that there's nothing they can do. Maybe it's because of the Second Amendment or, in this case, private property rights. Indeed, it looks like if you own some land, you can do whatever the hell you want. What's happening in Salt Lake City is that developers are systematically building and pricing residents out of their homes and likely out of the city. The Salt Lake Tribune ran a story about Gaspar Valencia, who was given 30 days' notice to get out of his home. The city was supposed to conduct a study on gentrification, but of course, it's too little, too late. The Utah Property Rights Ombudsman Office wasn't much help, offering the possibility of a moratorium—if you want to contend with legal fees and hassles. Housing, of course, is a bigger problem than that. The city still has a bewildering homeless problem, and tiny homes are just a tiny piece of the puzzle. ABC4 reported that a couple was injured recently while sheltering in a garbage truck. Will more luxury apartments help?

Green Is Good

Because the war in Ukraine has not stopped partisan maneuvering, let's talk energy. The price of gas and saving the fossil fuel industry are top priorities among the "Me First!" generation of conservatives. While some are using social media to show the "problems" with electric vehicles and wind energy, the mainstream media is still there for people with brains. "Is the answer to gas prices more drilling?" the Deseret News asked in an in-depth look at the problem. KSL Radio looked at the call to restart the Keystone XL pipeline. But there are no quick and easy answers. Litigation and red tape aside, it takes time and infrastructure to start fossil-fuel production. And to take a quote from the DNews: "Investing now in clean energy will help the country gain true energy security, lower energy prices and improve our health and well-being." Indeed. Don't forget health and well-being. The youth who are suing Gov. Spencer Cox haven't.

Scare Tactics

Salt Lake County Clerk Sherrie Swensen is retiring. That's probably good news for her, but it's also emblematic of what's going on in the rest of the nation. Here's what the Brennan Center found: "One in six election officials have experienced threats because of their job, and 77% say that they feel these threats have increased in recent years." The No. 1 reason, of course, is the Big Lie that the 2020 election was stolen and illegitimate. The lie and the threats against election officials are happening in Utah, even though the former guy still won the state. State legislators like Blanding Republican Rep. Phil Lyman continue to push for "election security" in a state that is already a model for just that. Who eroded the trust in elections? It wasn't Swensen, but she surely doesn't want to fight the fight anymore.