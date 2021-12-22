Remote Learning 

David Daniels

After directing 11 family-friendly holiday productions for Salt Lake Acting Company—not to mention a role as artistic director for University of Utah Youth Theatre—you'd think that Penelope Caywood would be pretty comfortable overseeing a show like this season's Elephant and Piggie's "We Are in a Play." And that's still mostly true, although the ongoing weirdness that is 2021 means this is a different kind of production than those she has directed previously.

Adapted by author Mo Willems from his Elephant and Piggie book series into an original musical with composer Deborah Wicks LaPuma, Elephant and Piggie's "We Are in a Play" will be offered by SLAC exclusively in a streaming format to ensure a safe viewing experience while many younger children remain unvaccinated. For Caywood, however, the question at the outset of preparation was whether they were making a movie, or making a filmed play.

"The whole team agreed, we're still making a play, and the play is being filmed," Caywood says. "So I really didn't do anything differently, because I wanted to make it feel like kids are coming to the show."

Caywood credits videographer Kenny Riches for being a key collaborator in the process, in the same way that all of the participants in a live theater production are collaborators. The cast members performed the show through in its entirety, not in sections the way one might expect for a filmed piece, though Riches did bring in implements like tracks for the camera to give it a more cinematic sensibility. Otherwise, there were very few instances where Caywood felt she needed to direct the play differently from one that would have a live audience.

"There's one part in the show where the actors are supposed to talk to the audience and do an audience-participation section, so that was challenging: Do we have the actors talk to the camera in that moment?" Caywood says. "But besides that ... I've gotten to see a couple of clips. I feel like I've directed something for Sesame Street, but I didn't have to block it that way. ... If something is working, that is the genius of Kenny making those adaptations."

Caywood's depth of experience with this kind of show certainly also plays a role, to the extent that she helps participate every year in the selection of the annual family-friendly production. As a member of national organizations like Theatre for Young Audiences, she often has her finger on the pulse of interesting new work coming down the road, but says that identifying a great show for kids isn't radically different from identifying a great show for an audience of any age.

"I happen to like really fun, snappy music that is also sophisticated—things that have harmonies that an adult would want to listen to," Caywood says. "Nothing that feels like kids are being condescended to. I want all the bells and whistles in a show that I would want to see as an adult."

Often, as in the case of Elephant and Piggie, those shows are adaptations of familiar works of children's literature, with previous productions showcasing works like Frog and Toad and Pete the Cat. Such productions have the advantage of a built-in marketing hook, not only for kids who might recognize and be attracted to certain characters, but to parents with a nostalgic recollection.

Still, for all the work that goes into choosing the right play and finding all the right collaborators, the final piece of the theater puzzle usually involves an audience—and it's here that Caywood realizes that things will inevitably be different. In past years, the family shows would have student matinees four days before the official opening night, allowing the creative team to learn what was working and what might need to be tweaked. For Elephant and Piggie, that won't be part of the process.

"I have done a bunch of these shows, but it was a little bit sad to not hear those voices, the oohs, the ahhs, the laughter," Caywood says. "And that's also kind of a gift to those actors for all that hard work. There's no other audience like a kids' audience."

Caywood notes that she herself will have that opportunity to gauge audience reaction when she visits elementary schools for a residency that will allow her to show Elephant and Piggie's "We are in a Show" to first- and second-graders. That will be her chance not just for a personal payoff for the work of creating the show, but a payoff for everyone involved.

"The actors that put this show together are so lovely," she says. "I'm ready to record with my phone the kids' reactions, to text to everybody and let them know, 'You did it, you did a great job.'"