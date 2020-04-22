Remote Galleries 

While most Utah arts venues are closed to promote social distancing, visual artists themselves offer their work for sale online, either through their own websites or through the galleries that represent them. Here are some talented local artists whose work you can continue to support, and galleries offering online ways to share beauty with us all.

1. Brent Godfrey

The local painter's work ranges from figurative works ("Pluck," 2015, is pictured) to abstracts; visit brentgodfrey.com. Represented by "A" Gallery (agalleryonline.com)

2. J Go Gallery

The Park City-based gallery is available for in-person or video appointments, and notes that it will be offering new work by its represented artists (Will Armstrong's "Queen in the Record Store" is pictured) on its website (jgogallery.com). All sales through May benefit Park City Food Pantry.

3. Hyunmee Lee

The South Korea native and retired member of the Utah Valley University faculty works in gestural abstracts informed by Confucianism, Buddhism and Taoism ("Unfolding" is pictured). Visit hyunmeelee.com, or phillips-gallery.com

4. Cat Palmer

The multiple City Weekly Best of Utah Award-winning photographer works commercially and offering art prints, including "The Little Prince" (pictured) via her website, catpalmer.com

5. Ryan Akerly

The Salt Lake City-based landscape artist ("Weathered" is pictured) has applied his life-long love of skiing and the mountains to his art. Akerly is represented through Park City's Julie Nester Gallery (julienestergallery.com)

6. Modern West Fine Art

While the gallery is closed to the public, selections from the group exhibition Interpreted Landscapes are available at modernwestfineart.com, with works by Liberty Blake ("Foundations" is pictured), Shalee Cooper, Peter Dawson, Al Denyer, Mark England and more.