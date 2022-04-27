Regional Fest Roundup 

Over the past few weeks, a number of music festivals have announced their dates, lineups and ticket prices; though not all are yet on sale. Here's a sampling of a few notices received at City Weekly's Music HQ. Though this grouping is far from comprehensive, you may find a headlining band, venue or event concept to your liking.

Fort Desolation Fest: Now in its second year, Fort Desolation takes place August 12-14 at the 45-acre Cougar Ridge Resort near Torrey. Amongthe performers taking part are Amos Lee, Elle King, The Band of Heathens, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway and Elizabeth Cook. A number of the groups playing the festival have made their way through the State Room and/or the Commonwealth Room over the past year, making them known entities to the booking agents at The State Room Presents.

Spokesman Kylie Fitch says the lineup "draws from a variety of roots music including country, rock, blues, folk, R&B and more ... [we] keep ourselves open to include any type of music that feels right."

Attendees can camp on-site, while some nearby, overnight lodgings are also available. Hiking, fly-fishing, off-road cycling and other amenities are offered on-site. Information on those elements, as well as ticket availability can be found at: fortdesolation.com/fest-faqs/.

Ogden Music Festival: Unlike a number of the fests listed here, Ogden's entry has a lengthy history, with this being the 14th edition of the festival brought to life by the Ogden Friends of Acoustic Music. The event is held June 3-5 at Weber County's historic Fort Buenaventura.

A press release for the events promises "on-site camping, workshops, activities and more with another inclusive lineup of big-name artists that represent a wide range of music genres including bluegrass, Americana, blues, folk and mariachi."

Among the artists scheduled to play: Sam Bush, Amy Helm, The Travelin' McCourys, The Grateful Ball, Flor De Toloache, The Brothers Comatose, Missy Raines & Allegheny and Carolyn Wonderland. Local and regional artists, meanwhile, will also be performing "tweener" sets throughout the weekend.

Additional information can be found at: ofoam.org.

Park City Song Summit: Held September 7-10 in Park City, this event promises "artist-led discussions by day and small-venue performances by night," headquartered at The Lodges at Deer Valley. The Song Summit isn't shy in ambition, looking to "redefine the live music experience." The lineup assembled for this year says that they're making a case, with its unique combo of live performances and creativity talks, set in storyteller mode.

A real variety pack of artists will appear this fall, including name acts such as: Anders Osborne, Andrew Bird, Cedric Burnside, Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite Duo, Father John Misty, Fred Armisen, Fruit Bats, Gov't Mule, Jason Isbell, John Doe, Josh Ritter, Langhorne Slim and Warren Haynes.

You can sign up for ticket purchase information at PCSS's informative homepage: parkcitysongsummit.com.

Schellraiser Music Festival: Taking place in Ely, NV, Schellraiser will be a four-day event taking place from June 2-5 at the McGill Pool Park. A total of 31 bands will be taking part, including: Houndmouth, Nikki Lane, The Yawpers, TParanoyds, The Cactus Blossoms, Chuck Mead and Federale.

Rudy Herndon is a longtime Nevada Northern Railway supporter and proceeds from the festival will go to that organization for railroad track restoration projects. Herndon suggests that the scenery will be second-to-none among regional fests and that "the natural environment of Steptoe Valley is a well-kept secret. It's just three hours away from SLC. People don't realize the beauty here, with the high mountains and beautiful high desert valleys." Musically, meanwhile...? Herndon says that "nothing like this festival has ever been done at McGill. This is the biggest event of its kind in rural Nevada."

Information on nearby lodgings and amenities (like mountain biking, climbing, hiking and hot springs) can be found along with ticketing and other relevant info at: schellraiser.com/.

Superbloom Music Festival: Brought to life by S&S Presents, Superbloom returns for a second edition on September 10 at Sand Hollow Resort in Hurricane. Booked acts include: Judah & The Lion, The National Parks, Jamestown Revival, Smallpools, Mipso, Birdtalker, The Strike and The Moss, among others. Gates are scheduled open at noon, with music running from 12:30-11 pm.

Initially planned for a debut in April of 2020, the event was lost to COVID and flooding near Zion National Park, the venue of that time. Since then, the events moved to Hurricane, with the first edition debuting last fall. Billy Eusterman of S&S Presents says that October event, "was comprised of some of our favorite artists from Utah and the surrounding areas and this year we're excited to be back bigger and with artists from all around the country."

Ticket information as well as info on nearby lodging can be found at: superbloomfest.com.