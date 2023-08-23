Refreshing Kool-Aid along the dead-end trail to Trump ‘24 

click to enlarge

No surprises here: Rep. Burgess Owens, the ex-NFL footballer whom Utahns elected to Congress, has just announced his support of Donald Trump for the Republican Party’s presidential nomination. Lackluster and not particularly smart, Owens probably owes his congressional seat to the fact that there’s still an unspoken, apologetic, unofficial “affirmative action” when it comes to a Black conservative candidate in Utah.

In one of his typical, mindless, inarticulate rants, Owens could find only one reason to support the ex-SOB-in-chief. Citing the Donald’s incredible success in serving the black community—which is not factually correct—was the only kudos Owens could come up with as a reason to support Trump.

Sadly, Owens isn’t by himself. He’s typical of the pathetic nitwits who can’t seem to deal with their collective failure to put their foot down and say, “Enough is enough.”

The problem is that most of the mindless Republicans have followed their orange TV evangelist/flim-flam man into a belief that their only viable candidate is being unfairly stocked-and-pilloried in an aggressive and unfair persecution by the courts. Not one of them is really stupid enough to believe their man is innocent, and yet they can’t seem to escape the grandstanding martyrdom of their party’s biggest loser.

And despite Trump’s campaign claims citing surveys showing that 64% of Republicans support him, the legitimate, scientifically administered polls show that two-thirds of Americans are determined not to give Trump another chance to ruin our country.

Because Trump’s following is, more than anything else, a sort of religious cult, I’ve decided to write some scripture—in hopes that our religious wrong-rights can finally see the light.

From the Book of St. Michael, chapter 10, we read:

10. Oh, ye who choose to avoid the light, repent, ye, and choose the right.

11. And it came to pass that Leachim, patriarch of the Nosniborites, sought to visit the temple of Garmanuchia.

12. When preparations had been made, he set off on his faithful donkey, waved to his servants, and carefully followed the road signs that showed the way.

13. And behold, Leachim came upon the crossing of two roads, and saw that the one on the right would lead him to Garmanuchia. The sign declared that it was 15 miles to the east.

14. But it came to pass that Leachim became exceedingly tired and hungry, lamenting that he had already traveled much farther than 15 miles. “Am I to believe that the road sign was correct,” he cried, “or have mischievous people turned the sign in an effort to mislead me?”

15. Thus, in his state of exhaustion and sorely in need of food, Leachim set up his tent for the night and found some roots to assuage his hunger.

16. And it came to pass, that when the sun had risen, Leachim continued his journey, as it were, sitting on his ass for another day.

17. And behold, Leachim cried to the Lord, “Why have I not yet reached the temple of Garmanuchia?”

18. And it came to pass that Leachim heard a voice in the clouds: “My servant,” it spake, “you have taken the wrong road.”

19. But Leachim failed to heed the word, moaning, “I have gone so far on this road, I cannot give up my quest to reach the temple.”

20. And the Lord thus spake: “I am all-powerful, but I cannot change the fact that this road does not lead to Garmanuchia.”

21. And the months and years passed; the hairs on Leachim’s head became silver, and he waxed old, sitting on his ass and traveling many miles each day. But he did not arrive at the temple.

22“Why, Lord, hast thou forsaken me in my righteous journey,” he cried.

23. And it came to pass, that the Lord answered once again.

24. “My son, you took the wrong road.”

Burgess Owens and so many other so-called “Trump supporters” actually do have an opportunity to reach the Temple of Garmanuchia, but they're going to have to do some serious repenting for not following the admonitions of the Voice. The Trump-only mindset can lead to only one place: the ultimate failure of the Republican Party as a legitimate player in our American democracy.

Now, Republicans must ask themselves the question, “Is this really the right direction or are we only here because we believe that, through compliments and worship, we can use this crass, low-class excuse of a man to implement our agendas?”

Luckily, there’s still a legitimate route to Garmanuchia. A lawsuit, backed by every patriotic American, to make a Trump return to the White House impossible under the 14th Amendment of our Constitution.

It clearly states that no person who has participated in an insurrection against our country can be eligible for any public post. Has Trump done such? No one can deny that he obstructed the workings of our democracy and became America’s enemy by attempting to ignore the voice of the people. If that isn’t insurrection, how much clearer can it be? His criminal indictment says it all.

And don’t forget that Trump, whose narcissistic aberrance cannot resist flattery, has buddied-up to every one of America’s enemies.

Burgess Owens, along with all of our elected legislators, has the ability to end the Trump disaster. Do not allow him to make our democracy a joke. Restore the value of this promised land.

The author is a retired novelist, columnist and former Vietnam-era Army assistant public information officer. He resides in Riverton with his wife, Carol, and the beloved ashes of their mongrel dog. comments@cityweekly.net