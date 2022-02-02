Reefer Madness 

click to enlarge Dreamstime

Utah lawmakers voted Wednesday to prohibit employment discrimination against medical marijuana patients.

CAPITOL HILL—Utah lawmakers approved legislation on Wednesday that protects state and city employees from being fired solely because of their status as a cannabis card holder.

Members of the state House voted overwhelmingly—68-4—in favor of HB46, which stemmed from the experience of an Ogden firefighter who was placed on leave after refusing to surrender his medical cannabis patient card. The state Senate approved the legislation in a 26-1 vote last month.

“We want people who are using this as a real treatment, as a medication, to feel comfortable doing that,” said Rep. Joel Ferry, the bill’s House sponsor.

Ferry said the bill was a reinstatement of the Legislature’s intent in adopting a medical marijuana program for the state. State law acknowledges cannabis as a legitimate medical treatment, he said, but a “loophole” had put some employees of city governments at risk of termination.

“We don’t fire someone because they hold a card for other drugs,” Ferry said. “Let’s create that equality and let’s make sure we’re treating people fairly.”

But some lawmakers spoke against the bill, questioning the potential for patients to abuse cannabis and saying the state should be cautious around the expansion of marijuana access. Rep. Tim Hawkes, R-Centerville, noted that cannabis remains illegal under federal law and unapproved for medical use by federal regulatory bodies.

Hawkes also questioned the validity of using marijuana as a legitimate treatment, criticizing cannabis consultation businesses—which connect patients with physicians and facilitate the medical marijuan approval process for medical—and saying that a personal friend and physician believed nine out of her 10 marijuana patients intended to use their status as a “get out of jail free card” in the event they’re caught with “street drugs.”

“Typically a drug is prescribed through a treating physician, I mean like your normal physician that you go to,” Hawkes said. “My understanding is that—in the cannabis context—sometimes you can just go to a little fly-by-night and have somebody come in, not your regular treating physician, and they can just write you a prescription for a medical cannabis card. Does that happen?”

Ferry responded that the state cannot control the motives behind individual residents’ actions, and that cannabis clinics are legitimately authorized under state law. “These are medical providers that are duly trained and licensed to prescribe this medication,” Ferry said.

Bountiful Republican Rep. Ray Ward—one of a handful of practicing physicians in the Legislature—said it’s no secret that cannabis clinics are operating, and that the physicians who work there have met the requirements established in state law. He compared those practices to other prescription-specific clinics that, while not his preferred form of medical care, operate legitimately within the health care industry.

“There are pain clinics that only write narcotics [prescriptions],” Ward said. “Patients that go to them and get a narcotic prescription don’t—just by virtue of having the prescription—have their livelihood threatened.”

If the preferred outcome is for a family physician to issue marijuana prescriptions, Ward said, then the way to achieve that is not by clamping down on cannabis clinics, but by “gently nudging” the state’s physicians to become more comfortable with incorporating cannabis into their treatments.

“I think most patients would prefer to have it taken care of as part of the rest of their medical care,” Ward said. “We have some [physicians] who are willing to do that and my hope is that, eventually, we get to a point where we have most who are willing to do that.”

Rep. Mike Petersen, R-North Logan, compared medical cannabis cards to his own concealed carry permit, saying it would be awful for an airline to prohibit him from flying based on his permit status.

“Simply because I’m holding a permit doesn’t mean I'm carrying a loaded weapon onto the flight,” he said.

And Rep. Kera Birkeland, R-Morgan, suggested the state would face a daunting task if it were to examine the potential for abuse of every prescription drug.

“If we wanted to go down every controlled substance that we have and talk about abuse, every profession and everybody would be at times, possibly, abusing,” Birkeland said. “I’ll be honest, sometimes I take two muscle relaxers when I’m only supposed to take one. Right?”

Hawkes was ultimately joined in opposing the bill by Riverton Republican Rep. Candace Pierucci, as well as two Democratic representatives, Doug Owens of Millcreek and Rosemary Lesser of Ogden.

The bill will now move to Gov. Spencer Cox for his signature or veto.