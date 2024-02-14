Red Rock Citra Black and RoHa Brewing Stage Left IPA 

Mike Riedel

Red Rock - Citra Black: This is not a Black IPA or a Cascadian Dark Ale. It's actually a black lager that features a massive amount of Citra hops. What's the difference? More cocoa and less roast. Let's get into it.

Citra Black has a body that is black with just the slightest tinge of dark brown foam. Retention is quite good, buoyed by a likely stream of carbonation rising from the glass. A nice up-front bouquet includes pungent hops, with citrus and some bitterness hinting at semi-dark chocolate. There's also some nice earthiness, but it's hard to tell if that's coming from the hop profile or the roasted grains. And lastly, some hints of herbal pine appear as it warms a bit.

The citrus is far more subdued in the taste than it was in the aroma. Dark chocolate and muted orange remind me a bit of a chocolate-covered orange or, maybe more accurately, orange-infused dark chocolate. Bitterness emerges from the roasted malts and herbal hops, as well as hints of drip coffee and onion in the finish. You'll get medium body and moderate carbonation in this 7.8 percent lager, with a lingering bitterness on the tongue.

Verdict: A tasty little hoppy dark lager, but it doesn't quite stand up to my favorite two or three in the same style range. That said, I would encourage anyone who likes the interplay between bitter, roasty malt and citrusy, herbal hops to check this one out.

RoHa - Brewers Select (Stage Left IPA): This West Coast IPA pours amber with orange tones and some considerable hop haze across the body, and enough effervescence to produce a thick layer of dirty white suds over top. Nice hang time is displayed here, with lots of messy lace tattering the glass walls. The nose is made up of some real pungent pine aromatics backed by a blend of citrus fruit and tropical produce. This is not distinctly dank or weedy to me, but definitely coming across as resinous; it has the sticky pine presence all up in there, plus a bit of sugary grapefruit. Some faint malt sweetness makes itself known as well as a touch of alcohol strength—real nice and sharp on the olfactory senses.

Huge pine resins dominate up front, with citrus and tropical notes to follow, mostly candied grapefruit and sweet mango. There is a sharp hit of bitterness mid-palate, and such a long lasting resinous linger to this one. Again, it's not particularly dank like Mary Jane here, but damn solid hop juice for sure. I get a bit of malt and toasted bread tucked in the back along with a touch of caramel sweetness; it comes off as a big beer with some creeper alcohol in there, but still in good balance. They definitely hit on the sticky-icky component—tasty and with bold hop flavor. A moderate heft in body with ample carbonation offers up a nice creamy consistency. It's big and bold in the bitterness, with a sharp feel and long lasting resinous linger. This 7.3 percent ale finishes-out a touch dry and very very sticky on the palate.

Verdict: I wasn't expecting this amount of dank from this WCIPA, but this one definitely delivers on the sticky—real intense bitterness with super-fresh hop flavors and a proper malt balance to allow for some good drinkability. A nice offering in my book and would have again. I'm looking forward to the next release.

The huge amount of hops used in these two beers mean they're relatively small batches compared to the brewers' regular-production beers. I'd chase both of these sooner rather than later—not just to make sure you get some, but because these are fresh. And fresh is always best with hoppy beers. As always, cheers!