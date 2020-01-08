click to enlarge

Ramen Legend Opens

I heard about this new ramen place out of Texas last year—they took over the spot that was previously a Potbelly Sandwich shop but have only recently announced that they're in their soft opening phase. Based on its online menu, Ramen Legend (2118 Highland Drive, Ste. 10, 801-758-8950, ramenlegend.com) is serving up several different varieties of ramen along with an impressive array of appetizers—steamed soft shell crab buns, anyone? Ramen Legend also offers a traditional teishoku option in which diners can pick one of their rice bowls and add sides like seaweed salad or fried gyoza and miso soup. Based on its menu alone, this looks to be a one-stop shop for some of our favorite Japanese flavors.

Duck Donuts Opens

Another out-of-state import, Duck Donuts (10352 S. River Heights Drive, Ste. 103, South Jordan) is a doughnut shop franchise that started up in Duck, N.C.—hence the waterfowl-inspired name. They're known for a build-your-own approach to doughnuts, so you can customize their vanilla cake doughnut with whatever icing, topping and drizzle you like. Duck Donuts also offers seasonal doughnuts, ice cream sundaes piled on top of doughnuts and breakfast sandwiches that have doughnuts for buns. Their grand opening is on Saturday, Jan. 11, where doughnut fans can get samples of their menu and meet the team running the show.

Queer Soup Night

Amour Café (1329 S. 500 East, 801-467-2947, amourslc.com) and the Raclette Machine (raclette-machine.com) food truck is hosting Salt Lake's first official Queer Soup Night on Sunday, Jan. 12. Created by Brooklyn-based chef Liz Alpern in 2017, Queer Soup Night functions as a showcase for local queer chefs and a fundraiser for local organizations. The event features different soups created by the chefs du jour—Raclette Machine serves French Onion soup topped with a swathe of gooey raclette cheese, for example. Queer Soup Night goes from 6 to 8 p.m. at Amour, and attendees can make their donations to the YWCA onsite.

Quote of the Week: "Soup is a nice symbol of what it looks like when we all contribute and create something bigger."

—Liz Alpern

