 Quirk of Art | Film Reviews | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly

We need your help.

Newspapers and media companies nationwide are closing or suffering mass layoffs since the coronavirus impacted all of us starting in March. City Weekly's entire existence is directly tied to people getting together in groups--in clubs, restaurants, and at concerts and events--which are the industries most affected by new coronavirus regulations.

Our industry is not healthy. Yet, City Weekly has continued publishing thanks to the generosity of readers like you. Utah needs independent journalism more than ever, and we're asking for your continued support of our editorial voice. We are fighting for you and all the people and businesses hardest hit by this pandemic.

You can help by making a one-time or recurring donation on PressBackers.com, which directs you to our Galena Fund 501(c)(3) non-profit, a resource dedicated to help fund local journalism. It is never too late. It is never too little. Thank you. DONATE

September 23, 2020 Culture » Film Reviews

Quirk of Art 

Miranda July's Kajillionaire finds emotion beyond its oddball flourishes.

By
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

KAJILLIONAIRE
Evan Rachel Wood
Gina Rodriguez
Richard Jenkins
PG-13
Available Sept. 25 in theaters

click to enlarge FOCUS FEATURES
  • Focus Features
3.jpg

Few descriptors trap a filmmaker quite the way "quirky" does. Distinctively oddball visual or verbal flourishes quickly become the entirety of that creator's artistic identity; ask Wes Anderson, who's spent nearly 25 years dealing with detractors who can't see beyond certain stylistic choices to the humanity in his narratives.

It's easy to get bogged down in the weird details in Miranda July films, whether it's a fetish about poop becoming a cutesy plain-text emoji in 2005's Me and You and Everyone We Know, or using a cat as the narrator in 2011's The Future. In her latest feature, Kajillionaire, a family lives in a one-time Los Angeles office space, scraping down pink bubbles that come pouring through the ceiling at regular intervals; one character seems to believe he can determine if someone is pregnant by sniffing her; and the protagonist is a young woman named Old Dolio (after a homeless man). Yet July's stories have also been tales of deep melancholy, in which the flightier moments allow for the emotions to emerge in a less maudlin fashion. You might argue that July makes her point in Kajillionaire, then keeps making it again, but you can't make a reasonable case that her movies are fluff with nothing at the center.

The inhabitants of that aforementioned bubble-blighted office space are the Dynes: Robert (Richard Jenkins), Theresa (Debra Winger) and their 26-year-old daughter Old Dolio (Evan Rachel Wood). And skating by in the cheapest possible living space is only one component of their grifter lifestyle, as they live solely by means of short cons, stealing from post office boxes and signing up for contests. Their little trio unexpectedly adds a member when they meet Melanie (Gina Rodriguez), who introduces the family to another possible line of revenue, even as she throws the chemistry of the Dyne family out of whack.

The majority of that imbalance comes from Old Dolio, a sadly fascinating character elevated by Wood's wonderfully weird performance. It's clear early on how much she's been affected by her unorthodox upbringing—unable to handle even the close proximity of physical contact without crying, and rattled by a video in a parenting class that shows what actual parental bonding looks like. Wood conveys the intense introversion of someone treated by her parents as a business partner rather than their child, speaking in a husky voice that feels more than anything like a Debra Winger impression, which along with the shaggy straight hair Theresa and Old Dolio share, feels like an attempt at connecting with her mother by mimicking her. That's saying nothing of the weird physicality she brings to the role, which constantly suggests someone who hasn't quite figured out how to be a person.

That character becomes the jumping-off point for a story about the loneliness of feeling distant from those who are supposed to love you most—and unable to depend on them for a feeling of security, as Robert and Theresa consistently freak out over L.A.'s tremors and airplane turbulence. Kajillionaire's strongest sequence finds the Dynes and Melanie planning to rip off a bedridden elderly man, who only wants them to make the sounds of a normal family in his house while he waits to die. July folds Melanie's diegetic piano playing and the Dynes' mundane conversation topics into a moment when Old Dolio begins to recognize the home life she never got a chance to experience.

As genuine as July's emotional journey into family dysfunction is, it's also true that Kajillionaire exposes some of the too-much-ness of the filmmaker's style; while she gets a great visual gag out of Old Dolio's limbo-style walk to avoid being spotted by their landlord, the bit loses steam when it's employed a second time. There's also a disappointingly underwritten quality to Rodriguez's role—whose relationship with her own mother seems relevant but remains a bit too obscure—as well as to the foundations for a possible romance between Old Dolio and Melanie. Kajillionaire definitely underlines its emotional thesis, up to and including closing with Bobby Vinton's "Mr. Lonely" on the soundtrack. But when it's satisfying as a story, it's easy to see that there's a lot more going on under Miranda July's watch than quirkiness.

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags:

More Film Reviews »

More by Scott Renshaw

Latest in Film Reviews

  • Haunted Mention

    The Nest walks the borders of making family drama into a kind of horror story.
    • By Scott Renshaw
    • Sep 16, 2020

  • From Here to Maternity

    Unpregnant tries to find road-trip comedy in a serious subject.
    • by Scott Renshaw
    • Sep 10, 2020

  • Puzzle Pieces

    Charlie Kaufman wrestles with art, identity and regret in I'm Thinking of Ending Things.
    • by Scott Renshaw
    • Sep 2, 2020
  • More »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Readers also liked…

  • A Dream Come True

    After half a lifetime, Savannah Ostler's Twice the Dream becomes reality.
    • by Scott Renshaw
    • Apr 17, 2019

  • Simple Creatures

    The monster movie Sputnik can't deliver the subtext it promises
    • by Scott Renshaw
    • Aug 12, 2020
Promotions
Movie Times
···

© 2020 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation