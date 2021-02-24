Q&A On a Year in Quar 

Quarters Bar

This week, City Weekly asked some questions of the local music community—whether they're players themselves, simple fans, or the kind of people who work in other capacities like managing venues, booking shows and otherwise doing the work to make our music scene what it is. We asked: "With almost a year of pandemic upon us, what are y'all are looking forward to most this year, whether the pandemic ends or not? Trying for hopefulness here, or at least some forward-looking-ness."

Landon Young (@oklandon), local music fan: "I'm looking forward to starting new band(s) and hopefully seeing a live show before the year's end. 2020 taught me to not take live music and venues for granted—especially when touring artists are involved. I think it's going to be wild once things are cleared. The album-to-tour cycle is broken, so anybody that's released an album in the previous two to three years will likely try to tour at the same time. Fewer venues exist, so there'll be stacked shows every night in large cities."

Elio (@vie_eros), local musician and music fan: "I'm hoping to connect even more to my music in new ways, and I'm looking forward to what that sounds like and what I can learn from it. The growth of another year, I suppose."

Rae Dodge, local violist: "I'm just looking forward to making music with other people again. Isolation has not been fueling my motivation or creativity, and I just can't wait to feel that connection with other people again."

Nahum Reyes (@nahum_vox), musician in Lord Vox and visual artist: "For me, it's been about honing the craft and writing new music with my band, and solo as well. It's been nice to think about putting out quality music without the pressure of big shows or album announcements, etc. As an artist, the creative fire within has been burning stronger than before; it's like going on a solo camping trip and you just can't stop sketching and journaling. It's very introspective, and to me, that is my creative sweet spot."

Polly Llewellyn (@peachyfingernail), local musician: "As somebody with social anxiety, I've collaborated more in quarantine than out, and am hopeful to continue making music friends through casual back-and-forth projects. Definitely needing more hope this year."

Emily Snow (@egg_snow), musician in Durian Durian: "Making music on my own isn't really my thing/what I really like about doing it, so hopefully the chance to have that piece of those friendships and my relationship to music come back. If it ends, lineups not to be taken for granted! And like, basically [hoping] that we've learned something about how to support and treat each other better, [and] care taken to fix old issues and ways of doing business in the before times that were shitty."

Kale Morse (@aleftpantleg), local musician, venue manager and organizer: "I just want the highs of playing and booking at least one cool show this year. Obviously, that might not work out, so I just hope that we can figure out how to use The Beehive more effectively as a community space for learning and radicalizing."

Taylor Almond (@spinandsay), music enjoyer, nursing student: "I want to run into people I didn't expect to see at a concert. Wanna have one of those moments where the band starts playing that song, and you and a stranger look at each other, and the look on both of our faces says 'yes, yes, hell yes'—and [then] jump into the pit. Wanna go to fun house shows—also want to go to a terrible house show, I miss going to terrible house shows. Long story short, we haven't been socially distant the last year—I've been texting or Zooming the same close friends more than ever—but we have been bodily distant, and concerts and parks and theaters will be extremely crowded when vaccination catches up in, like, November."

Emma Roberts (@pinkogoth), local musician and former City Weekly intern: "Really looking forward to the spontaneity of it all. I wanna get a call, 'You wanna go to this show?' and just get up and go, no hesitation. Even miss the overpriced beers, low-key."

Ben Finley (@knifedawg), local shoegazer, "white van owner": "I wanna do a tour of just house shows, holy shit. Just be so close to people."

John Howa (@johnhowa), local Musician in NSPS: "I'm looking forward to that call that someone needs an opener tonight and playing before an amazing touring band. I still am tickled that it's ever happened before. Also looking forward to whatever happens with Quarters at their new venue, the DLC."

Gabino Grhymes (@gabinogrhymes), local rapper: "A festival. Any festival. And touring with my boy, gLife."

Matthew Nanes (@swansofnever), local musician in Swans of Never: "Coming back to Salt Lake and playing a show at Kilby Court."

Trevor Hale (@trevorhale), local musician in Milk Money: "Weird to say, but I'm more excited about the post-show parking lot hangout session with all my friends in the other bands. The ones that go way too late, and we all pretend to leave like five times, but end up staying long after the last employee has left and locked all the doors."