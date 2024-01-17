Psy-ops agent Taylor Swift’s Anti-MAGA campaign 

The Pentagon has enlisted pop superstar Taylor Swift into its Psychological Operations Unit. What? So says conservative henchman Jesse Watters on his Fox propaganda show.

Seriously? Watters says he doesn't have any solid proof, “but we’re curious because the pop star who endorsed [now-President Joe] Biden is urging millions of her followers to vote.”

Watters went on to say Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs, made a vaccine commercial for Pfizer. (Well that proves it.) And that ain't all—how did Taylor Swift—aka “Asset Tay”—get so popular so fast, Watters wondered. Her huge popularity could be covertly implemented to sway voters to go for Biden in 2024. She might write a song with subliminal cuts, like, “Joe's the one.” Or “Trump's a rapist.” It is true that the FBI used Asset Tay's version of “Speak Now” to encourage people to send them tips on criminal activity.

Right-wing radio talk show host Charlie Kirk, too, is sounding the alarm—Swift has 272 million followers on Instagram and she's mobilizing them—Holy Shit! “We act as if she is like Mother Mary or something. Newsflash, she ain't Mother Mary,” Kirk warned. “All the Swifties want is swift abortion.” And just possibly a president not named Trump. Get out the pitchforks, the Swifties are coming.

Patience My Ass, I Wanna Impeach Someone

Years ago, Wilson bought a T-shirt at Ray's, the legendary burger place in Green River. On it, two buzzards are sitting on a tree branch and one says to the other: “Patience My Ass, I'm Gonna Kill Something.”

He donned the buzzard tee the other day and immediately it reminded the political analysts here at Smart Bomb of the Buzzard Caucus in the House of Representatives—“Patience My Ass, I Wanna Impeach Someone.” On top of the list, of course, is President Joe Biden—payback is a bitch.

The latest neck on the GOP chopping block is that of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who screwed up by letting people from Central America, the Middle East and Africa enter Mexico and park their butts near our southern border. And of course, the Buzzard Caucus is going after Hunter Biden because he went all over Europe whoring and snorting coke and telling fat cats he was the son of then-V.P. Joe Biden. Said fat cats then allegedly sent Hunter and Joe $5 million stuffed in the guts of a crate of frozen mackerel.

Now the challenge for the Buzzard Caucus is whom to impeach next. Some in the House Freedom Caucus are jonesing to impeach Hillary Clinton. She's not in office anymore but MAGA voters don't know that and they want to kill someone.

Feral Hog Hunting on Utah’s Capitol Hill

A lot of folks are getting red-faced over Attorney General Sean Reyes' lavish spending of campaign dollars on luxury travel to Europe, Mexico, Qatar and everywhere USA. Although Utah law forbids the use of campaign contributions on personal expenditures, we shouldn't be too quick to point fingers at Reyes because, when he was in Texas hunting hogs from helicopters, he was actually working.

Choppers are really good when you're searching for trafficked children—if you can spot a hog in the brush then ... well, you get it. And there are times when the attorney general just has to go skiing and river running to get to the bottom of things.

Sean Reyes is a well-respected Republican public servant who was tapped to clean up the Attorney General's Office after Republican predecessors Mark Shurtleff and John Swallow stunk the place up. So what if Reyes spent a young fortune hobnobbing with the jet set? That's how business is done at the AG's office anymore.

Some GOP frowny-face lawmakers wonder what is wrong with the system. But when Democrat Jan Graham held the office there were no scandals. Hmmm. But we shouldn't be judgmental or joke about Reyes' campaign consultant's name—Alan Crooks—it's not that funny. And besides, he doesn't even know Shurtleff and Swallow.

Postscript—That's a wrap for another glorious week here at Smart Bomb, where we keep track of people who call themselves Christians so you don't have to. You know, it's surprising, Wilson, the staff here at Smart Bomb was unaware that Jesus taught hatred.

Evangelicals are now sporting ball caps that say, “Jesus Is My Savior, Donald Trump Is My President.” Catchy. One Christian voter told The Associated Press—regarding Trump's numerous legal troubles—“I think they are doing the same thing they did to Jesus on the cross.” Yep, the similarities are just striking.

On his platform, Truth Social, Trump posted this: "Jesus is the Greatest. President Donald Trump is the second greatest." No Wilson, sorry to say we're not making this up.

Maybe the Evangelicals forgot that Jesus once said, “For what shall it profit a man, if he gain the whole world and suffer the loss of his soul.” Sounds a lot like Trump, doesn't it? Well, not exactly.

Funny how things can get turned on their heads. Maybe it's just human nature, as captured in a Bible verse, 2 Timothy 4:3—“For the time is coming when people will not endure sound teaching, but having itching ears they will accumulate for themselves teachers to suit their own passions.” To that all we can say is, amen.

Well Wilson, the Republicans seem to be looking in the wrong end of a telescope. Or maybe they should back off the ibogaine tea. Whatever it is, they're awfully confused. Why don't you and the guys in the band help 'em out with some religion hippie-style:

When I die and they lay me to rest

Gonna go to the place that's the best

When I lay me down to die

Goin' up to the spirit in the sky

