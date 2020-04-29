 Procuring the Cure | Hits & Misses | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly

We need your help.

City Weekly's entire existence is directly tied to people getting together in groups -- in clubs, restaurants, and at concerts and events -- which are the industries most affected now.

The coronavirus pandemic has essentially wiped those sources of revenue overnight. At a time when Salt Lake City needs independent journalism more than ever, we're asking for your help to support the continued coverage of everything important to all of us in our state, from life to lifestyle.

You can support us by making a one-time or recurring donation on PressBackers.com, which is our 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to help fund local journalism. DONATE

April 29, 2020 News » Hits & Misses

Procuring the Cure 

Kane Opts Out, Uranium Revival

By
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share
click to enlarge news_hitsmisses1-1.png
news_hitsmisses1-3.png

Procuring the Cure
Can you say "snake oil?" How about "graft?" Yes, both of those terms apply to Utah's recent foray into the state's purchase of hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug touted by the leader of the free world as a "why not try" cure for COVID-19. Now, the governor is on notice to find out how the state ended up ordering $800,000 worth of the drug, and at a price Salt Lake Tribune columnist Robert Gehrke determined was "jacked up more than 600 percent." But let's also talk about health and the anti-vax movement. A friend's father who got malaria in the 1950s took hydroxychloroquine and later died from its side effects. Proven for malaria, the drug nonetheless caused kidney failure and other issues in my friend's father. Fear and desperation pushed people toward this "miracle drug" for COVID-19. And fear and desperation may ultimately keep some from taking a vaccine, when one is ready for market.

news_hitsmisses1-2.png

Kane Opts Out
The Lake Powell Pipeline is far from dead in the water—excuse the pun. But one community has dropped off. According to the Associated Press, "The proposed 140-mile pipeline now excludes a $35 million 10-mile pipeline that would have diverted water to Kane County." Kane decided against putting good money after bad because population projections don't appear to justify the need for so much water. Kane could opt in later, but the good news is that now there's time to push for water conservation in the dry climes of Southern Utah.

news_hitsmisses1-3.png

Uranium Revival
A recent NPR On the Media podcast discussed the downside of clean air and falling oil profits in the wake of COVID-19. Yes, "downside," because it's likely to encourage the administration to buy up oil stores and shore up a failing industry rather than help redirect workers to more sustainable careers. The Salt Lake Tribune ran a story about how the Trump administration is plotting to revive Utah's uranium industry. Apparently, it's all about keeping up with the Joneses, specifically Russia and China and their nuclear industries. It's also about pumping up some struggling Utah mining concerns, even though the U.S. has plenty of uranium, and many mines are still working. As the Trib article reports, one mining company, Energy Fuels, was part of the 2017 lobbying effort that convinced the Trump administration to whittle down the size of Bears Ears National Monument, where Energy Fuels held mining claims and also owns the Daneros uranium mine west of Bears Ears. For locals, groundwater contamination remains a huge concern. Not so much for the Trump administration.

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags:

More Hits & Misses »

About The Author

Katharine Biele

Katharine Biele
Bio:
 A City Weekly contributor since 1992, Biele is the informed voice behind our Hits & Misses and Citizen Revolt columns. When not writing, you can catch her working to empower voters and defend democracy alongside the League of Women Voters.

More by Katharine Biele

Latest in Hits & Misses

  • Ask Me Anything (Not)

    Poisoned Pen, Claims to Fame
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Apr 22, 2020

  • Just the Facts, Please

    Just the Facts, Please, Jostling for Position, Farm Market Essentials
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Apr 15, 2020

  • Unregulated Pollution

    The Environmental Protection Agency has decided that protection is the last thing it wants to do during a pandemic and has suspended monitoring and reporting requirements.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Apr 8, 2020
  • More »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • Focus on the Men

    Some seem to think men leaving the workforce will result in fewer marriages. The Park City School District fires back at a shadowy group. Plus, what's behind those strange mailers you might have received?
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Nov 27, 2019

  • Fraud Gets a Pass?

    The implications of parents filling out their missionary kids' ballots. Plus, how UTA figures to muck it up again.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Aug 14, 2019
Promotions
···

© 2020 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation