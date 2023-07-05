Pretzel Logic—the Supreme Court gets bent 

What if you were on the Supreme Court and were burned out from all the luxury vacations paid for by billionaires who would never try to influence you? Well, of course, you'd want to sink your teeth into some important legal case that could steer the country toward what the Founders sought: a perfect union for white, male landowners.

Alas, such cases are as rare as judicial restraint in the Roberts Court. But what about taking on a case that hasn't happened yet? What if a would-be Colorado web designer worried that at a future time she could be asked by a same-sex couple to make a website for their wedding? Attorneys for the “Christian” web designer argued the First Amendment protects her from doing something she could be asked to do later. In a 6-3 decision, the court's conservative majority ruled that Colorado's anti-discrimination act can't force the web designer to exercise speech in a way that she did not want to express herself if, in the future, some gay people sought her communication skills as the state law outlines and if, in fact, any of such circumstances materialized in a way that would keep her from exercising her First Amendment right to discriminate against any group. Yeah, that's the ticket. Originalism. The First Amendment right to discriminate in the future. Gotta love it, baby.It's time to crack down on people who are cracking down on misinformation. It's the crackdown crackdown to ensure what you get is what you want to hear. GOP lawmakers and righteous right-wingers are going after those horrible conspirators colluding with the government to suppress conservative thought—aka misinformation—inverted oxymorons and bull pucky. Universities, think tanks and private entities that study the spread of disinformation are the targets of whatcalls a “sweeping legal campaign” to undermine the fight against disinformation. But conservatives contend that researchers who study disinformation are squeezing news platforms to discriminate against conservative voices. The House Judiciary Committee, headed up by Jim “tight undies” Jordan, accused them of “censorship of disfavored speech”—including the outcome of the 2020 election. It's so unfair. How are we going to Make America Great Again if there are a bunch of fact-checkers focusing on reality that runs counter to the conservative mindset? How are we going to impeach Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, Jill Biden and Biden's dog Commander if we can't get the great unwashed all riled up with bull pucky? Hang Commander Biden. Hang Commander Biden. Hang Commander Biden.What do you do if you're Gov. Ron DeSantis and want to gain on the frontrunner and presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump? For starters, you bust a hump trying to eradicate all those Disney World characters: Goofy, Donald Duck, Tinker Bell and Jiminy Cricket. They're all gay, except for Mickey Mouse, who is horribly woke and wants to make your kids switch genders. And since it's impossible to overdo a good thing, you can run a video showing how in Florida you're stamping out those dangerous queers all the while criticizing Trump for saying he would protect LGBTQ folks after the massacre at the Pulse Nightclub. You would never protect them—the only good queer is a dead queer. If that still doesn't bring your poll numbers up you can make a campaign pledge to dismantle the departments of Education, Commerce, Energy and—wait for it—the Internal Revenue Service. Who needs the IRS, anyway—a bunch of deep state bureaucrats who sit around hassling rich people? Of course, the IRS will never be abolished. But like faux allegations of voter fraud, it's a gift that keeps on giving. And you can dream up a great campaign slogan: “Make America Like Florida.” After all, it's the “Sunshine State”—perpetual summer, crony capitalism and homophobia. What's not to like?That's going to do it for one hot week here at Smart Bomb, where we keep track of Gov. Spencer Cox's prayers so you don't have to. As Smart Bomb readers will recall, the governor asked Utahns to pray for snow to end the drought and save the Great Salt Lake. Well, according to the guv, the Lord came through with a banner 900-inch snow season. Now he says it's time to thank the Lord for answering our prayers. It's only polite, plus we want to keep Him on our good side so when we pray for snow again he won't give us the stink eye. News Flash—The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is advising the public not to get close to bison on Antelope Island. The 1,000-pound beasts don't like to be messed with as we've seen recently in Yellowstone when tourists act like they're visiting the petting zoo. No word from the guv on whether we should pray for them. But here's who the governor should pray for: American white pelicans. They are disappearing by the thousands from Gunnison Island on the north end of the Great Salt Lake. The shrinking waters have created land bridges that allow predators to get their fill of the birds that nest there every spring. The pelicans don't have much pull with the governor and so the Lord might not know they need help. Pray for pelicans, damnit! Well Wilson, darn it to heck, those poor pelicans are out of luck—dinner for Wile E. Coyote. The Lord giveth and the Lord taketh away. Did you know, Wilson, that some people think if the Lord deems you deserving, He'll make you rich. Although that does seem puzzling at times when you see who's got all the loot. Anyway, how about you and the guys in the band gin up something for those of us who are still praying to be deserving:

