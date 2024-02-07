Preservation of Salt Lake's history must go beyond east-side mansions and pioneer homes. 

There's the Avenues, Yalecrest and the west side—three slices of a developmental pie the Salt Lake City Council has tied up in knots. No doubt, anxiety over housing unaffordability drives everything in a growing urban community where walkability is a goal, vehicles clog the arteries and families are fleeing to the suburbs. It's a lot.

A recent debate over neighborhood viability ended with new incentives to add density across the city—and by extension, affordability. Council member Dan Dugan, who represents the east bench, was the lone voice against density in single-family zones. But wait—the east side isn't the only place where single-family homes are at risk.

"We need to change the messaging," says architectural historian Chris Jensen. "We focus mostly on big beautiful ornate buildings tied to famous people. People recognize the places we're saving under one category. But when we talk to elected officials, their goals are different."

Those goals? Vibrancy, affordability and sustainability. There's less focus on preservation, which is often connected to affluence and elitism. The better question is how to meet those goals without sacrificing the city's history or displacing families.

Developers are pivoting from the east side to other historic neighborhoods, and activist Cindy Cromer knows why—land is worth more than the houses on it. That's driving renewed interest in Rose Park, where small homes sit on large lots. Rose Park has a multi-layered history. The post-World War II development by Alan E. Brockbank is now one of the most ethnically diverse areas in the state, but it was originally reserved for white residents under racial covenants.

The street layout was designed to look like a rose from the air. In Rose Park, Brockbank created affordable brick bungalows for returning GIs and people who worked on the railroads.

East of Rose Park, The Avenues has maintained a mix of multi- and single-family homes. The city has allowed Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) in an effort to increase housing, but that is far from enough. And ADUs aren't necessarily affordable. They're expensive to build and maintain.

Further east, Yalecrest has seen 59 teardowns since 1990, giving way to larger houses rather than affordable units. The area does have duplexes and mother-in-law apartments, but it still struggles with a snobbish perception.

The preservation narrative, especially in Utah, has typically centered on Pioneer-era dwellings or buildings constructed by affluent businessmen, Jensen said. There is some interest now in saving the history of Rose Park, before the people there are pushed out.

"Salt Lake City should look to preservation as a way to uplift its residents," Jensen said. "With preservation as a unifying tool, the city can bring people together, creating brighter and more vibrant communities."

Small Lake City is home to local writers and their opinions.