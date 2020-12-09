 Presenting Virtually | Arts & Entertainment | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly

We need your help.

Newspapers and media companies nationwide are closing or suffering mass layoffs since the coronavirus impacted all of us starting in March. City Weekly's entire existence is directly tied to people getting together in groups--in clubs, restaurants, and at concerts and events--which are the industries most affected by new coronavirus regulations.

Our industry is not healthy. Yet, City Weekly has continued publishing thanks to the generosity of readers like you. Utah needs independent journalism more than ever, and we're asking for your continued support of our editorial voice. We are fighting for you and all the people and businesses hardest hit by this pandemic.

You can help by making a one-time or recurring donation on PressBackers.com, which directs you to our Galena Fund 501(c)(3) non-profit, a resource dedicated to help fund local journalism. It is never too late. It is never too little. Thank you. DONATE

December 09, 2020 Culture » Arts & Entertainment

Presenting Virtually 

Utah Presents builds on relationships for productions like Holiday Sauce ... Pandemic!

By
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

TAYLOR MAC'S HOLIDAY SAUCE ... PANDEMIC!
Dec. 12, 8 p.m.
Pay-what-you-can tickets beginning at $10
utahpresents.org

LITTLE FANG PHOTOGRAPHY
  • Little Fang Photography

The challenges facing all arts organizations in 2020 have been monumental, from maintaining financial viability to finding ways they can continue interacting with their audiences. But the issues facing a presenting organization like Utah Presents are different from those facing a producing organization like a local theater or dance company, which are making their own decisions about how to create their work.

According to Utah Presents executive director Brooke Horejsi, the key for a presenting organization is a factor that we're all thinking about during a time of separation: relationships. "Even before the pandemic, relationships were a big part of how we build our programming," Horejsi says. "If you're working on something, as an artist, you think about where you've built relationships across the world, and whether it makes sense to go to them, whether it's a good fit. But it is also about us saying, 'What do our current partners need right now?' and hearing from the patrons, the students and faculty we serve."

For the Christmas season, Utah Presents took advantage of one of those relationships to become one of the nationwide group of local presenters offering Holiday Sauce ... Pandemic!, a multimedia live-streamed production headlined by celebrated drag artist Taylor Mac. While based on a musical variety burlesque show that Mac has been touring since 2017, this incarnation has been specifically re-designed for virtual presentation, incorporating thematic elements about those lost to COVID-19 and the importance of our chosen families.

Earlier this year, the plan was for the live Holiday Sauce to be touring Europe in 2020, with a live visit to Salt Lake City on the long-range schedule for the 2021 holiday season. That all changed, of course, and Utah Presents' existing relationship with Taylor Mac made it possible to be part of what is now a nationwide shared live experience.

"We've worked with Taylor and Taylor's collaborators two times previously, to great success," Horejsi says. "And there's been a real relationship that's developed, not just between us and Taylor but between our audience and Taylor. There's been connections made outside of those shows that have continued. We thought, 'Let's support the virtual show right now, and support this group of artists that we've had a relationship with.'"

One thing Utah Presents does have in common with producing arts organizations is a growing realization of the kind of virtual show that audiences are actually seeking out right now. While recorded performances do offer flexibility for viewers, it's clear that people feel more connected to a live presentation. For Holiday Sauce ... Pandemic!, that includes a virtual "holiday party" with fellow local audience members, as well as drop-in visits from the show's performers and collaborators.

"Remember when we used to be in theaters, shoulder to shoulder?" Horejsi says with a laugh. "And even if you didn't know the person, there still was the opportunity for the shared intake of breath, or making eye contact. When we sit in front of our screen, we lose part of what makes that experience so magical. Anything that's closer to that, I think audiences are responding to.

"People are getting tired, not just of the pandemic, but we're in front of our screens all day—not just in our professional lives, but in our leisure time. The questions I'm going to ask are, "What about that particular piece virtually makes it compelling?'"

Another component that makes the show more local and personal has been built into the structure of Holiday Sauce ... Pandemic! The show is dedicated to Mac's late drag mother, Mother Flawless Sabrina, and each local institution presenting the show this year was asked to honor an LGBTQ community elder who has made a significant contribution to nurturing the local queer community. Utah Presents selected Dr. Kristen Ries, a pioneer in providing care to AIDS patients during the 1980s at a time when the disease was still deeply stigmatized.

"We took lots of suggestions," Horejsi says of the process for selecting Dr. Ries as the local honoree. "What it came down to with Dr. Ries is ... the work she did was amazing. That work has a particularly strong resonance right now—someone who worked during a pandemic in another time, and stood up. But she's also the most humble, charming, kind person and an absolute delight."

While Holiday Sauce ... Pandemic! offers something unique and possible in this particular moment, Horejsi knows that we're all looking forward to the opportunity to share live arts experiences again. Yet as uncertainty remains over exactly when "normalcy" will return, she acknowledges that virtual presentations might still be part of Utah Presents' planning.

"As much as the vaccine news is great, it's going to take a while," Horejsi says. "Even in the fall, we probably need to look to thing that have a hybrid nature, as some people might not be comfortable going out to larger gatherings. We and the artists we work with have to look toward not being caught unprepared. This is COVID-19, but what about [the next]? In our whole future, there could very well be more of these, so let's be prepared for it and use the creativity of artists."

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags:

More Arts & Entertainment »

More by Scott Renshaw

Latest in Arts & Entertainment

  • Slope's On

    What to expect from an unusual ski season at Utah resorts.
    • By Scott Renshaw
    • Dec 2, 2020

  • The Gift of Art

    Support creators and organizations that believe in the value of the arts.
    • By Scott Renshaw
    • Nov 25, 2020

  • Root Stock

    Natasha Sajé finds unique answers to "where are you from" in Terroir
    • By Scott Renshaw
    • Nov 11, 2020
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • Social Art-Making

    Local artist and 'reluctant bicyclist' fosters community through participatory art.
    • by Colette A. Finney
    • Aug 7, 2019
Promotions
Movie Times
···

© 2020 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation