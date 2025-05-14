Prepare for a season of adventure around Utah with City Weekly's annual guide to summer concerts, festivals, markets and more. 

I don't know about you, but I'm ready for summer. More importantly, I think that Salt Lake City is ready for summer.

It's not that this winter was a particularly brutal one—I'm not certain I had to shovel my sidewalk even one time and I definitely never opened my bag of icemelt (yikes, amirite?). And sure, there's plenty of bad news that we're all desperate to distract ourselves from, but no more than usual for whatever we'll end up calling this post-COVID/Trump/Julia Reagan era of near-constant domestic and global calamity.

No, I'm ready for summer because I think that, this year, Salt Lake City is going to cook!

It all starts downtown, where the grueling construction projects around Temple Square, 200 South and West Temple that have worn everyone down for years are either wrapping up or fully completed, reopening critical connections and restoring the beating heart of Utah, stronger than ever with more downtown residents and better access to marquee destinations for pedestrians, cyclists and transit riders.

This sets the stage not just for the biggest summer events in the city—from Utah and SLC Pride in June to the Utah Beer Festival in August—but also everything in between, beyond, around, over and through. Salt Lake City's concert and performance venues are stacking their schedules with the best local and national touring talent; restaurants and shops are beefing up their patios, menus and inventory; the pads are splashing and the sodas are dirtier than ever.

Can you feel it? Downtown is ready to pop, just in time for the return of the Open Streets promenade on Main during Fridays and Saturdays in June.

Outside the city, our friends along the Wasatch Front are brewing up a full season of incredible programming, be it concerts and live performances, outdoor moving screenings, arts and crafts fairs, top-shelf dining experiences and any number of special festivals, markets and community celebrations. In the following pages, you'll find things to do from Ogden to Provo (and beyond!) plus some tips on how to get there without a car, so you can spend more of your time (and money) soaking up the sunshine and less of it idling in traffic or fighting for a parking space.

But the party doesn't stop in the towns and cities, because everyone knows the best thing about living in Utah is how easily you can escape into the wild. From the Mighty Five national parks to the vast expanses of public land waiting to be explored, our writers offer a primer on the mountains, rivers, lakes and deserts that make this kooky place our home.

There's always more to discover, and summer is the best time to do it. Don't miss your annual favorites but, just as important, make a point to get out of your comfort zone and try something new. Not sure where to begin? Start by flipping the page.

—Benjamin Wood,

News Editor

Courtesy photo

The annual Utah Arts Festival fills Washington and Library Squares.

SUMMER in the CITY

When the days are hot, go to where the nights are hotter. There's no better place to be than in the middle of everything when the sun finally sets and the lightbulbs flash on. Mark your calendars for these local favorites and get your tickets now, before it's too late and you're restricted to watching clips of the party on Instagram.

Summer Guide 2024 Festivals Calendar

Plan ahead for celebrations of arts, culture and more

By Zach Abend

Living Traditions

The Living Traditions Festival is a three-day event and will be held on May 16-18 at Washington and Library Square in Salt Lake City. The festival is dedicated to showcasing and preserving the art forms of Salt Lake City's various cultural communities. It's a production of the Salt Lake City Arts Council, in conjunction with the Utah Division of Arts & Museums. It will feature four stages for musical and dance performances (Alex Cuba will headline on May 17), a screening of short films from the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, an experimental performance series called "12 Minutes Max", bocce ball, Mexican folk-art painting (called Alebrijes), a variety of craft artists, an international food market, Japanese kite making, Ukrainian paper egg making, origami, beer tastings, Peruvian dancing and lei making.

saltlakearts.org/programs/living-traditions-festival

Multicultural Ethnic Dance Festival

The Multicultural Ethnic Dance Festival will be held on May 31 at The Gateway. It will feature dance from all over the world, as well as colorful costumes and incredible music.

atthegateway.com

Utah Pride Festival

In 1974, Joe Redburn sponsored an event of a couple hundred people at the Great Salt Lake, the precursor to what became the largest Pride festival in Utah. Today, Utah Pride is the preeminent celebration of everything queer in The Beehive State. On June 5, there will be an interfaith worship service at First Baptist Church (777 S. 1300 East). On June 6, there will be a Pride Youth Dance at the Salt Lake City Main Library Atrium downtown. And on June 7, the two-day Utah Pride Festival formally kicks off with a rally and march beginning at 10 a.m. at the State Capitol, with the annual Pride Parade the next day on June 8, beginning at 10 a.m. and winding through downtown.

utahpride.org

SLC Pride

Pride month in Salt Lake City is double the party with SLC Pride on June 28 and 29 at The Gateway. Now in its second year, SLC Pride is a locals-focused celebration of the city's LGBTQ community. And in conjunction with SLC Pride, organizers plan to host a Pride 5K on May 18 at Sweet Hazel Coffee Shop (1000 S. Main Street), as well as a kick-off party for Pride at Prismatic on May 31.

slc-pride.org

Utah Asian Festival

The 48th annual Utah Asian Festival will be held on June 7 at the Utah State Fairpark in the Grand Building (155 N. 1000 West). The festival helps new Americans, immigrants and refugees connect to the more historic ethnic groups in Utah. This year it will have traditional and modern performances, children's activities, food trucks,and vendors.

utahasianfestival.org

Utah Arts Festival

The Utah Arts Festival is Salt Lake City's mammoth celebration of art and the artistic process; it will take place June 19-22 at Library Square in Salt Lake City. The festival's slogan is "Art is for everyone. Help us keep it that way." This year there will be live music, dance, street theater, literary performances, demos, workshops, a film program and, of course, all sorts of vendors selling their art.

uaf.org

Uniting Communities Powwow

The Uniting Communities Powwow is presented by the Utah Native American Chamber of Commerce and will be held on July 24 in Liberty Park in Salt Lake City. There will be a powwow, which begins at 12 p.m., as well as arts and crafts vendors, culturally appropriate food trucks, music and a drone show.

utnativechamber.org

Days of '47 Rodeo

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a longstanding Utah tradition and celebrates Utah's heritage since the arrival of Latter-day Saint settlers in 1847. This year it will take place on July 22-26 at the Utah State Fairpark, in the Days of '47 Arena. It will feature bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, women's breakaway roping, barrel racing and bull riding.

daysof47.com

Craft Lake City DIY Fest

The 17th annual Craft Lake City DIY Fest will be held on August 8-10 at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City. The festival celebrates everything that is local and, of course, handmade. There will be art and music with over 500 local artisans, food vendors, performers and STEM exhibitors.

craftlakecity.com

City Weekly's Utah Beer Festival

The 15th annual Utah Beer Festival will be held on August 16 and 17 at The Gateway in Salt Lake City. The always-popular festival will feature more than 200 beers and ciders from 50 local, regional and international breweries, as well as live music, food trucks and more.

utahbeerfestival.com

Salt Lake City Greek Festival

This year's Salt Lake City Greek Festival will be held on September 5-7 at Holy Trinity Cathedral (279 S. 300 West) and will feature Greek dancing, live music, access to the Hellenic Cultural Museum (located in the lower level of the Holy Trinity Cathedral) and authentic Greek food vendors.

saltlakecitygreekfestival.com

FanX

The FanX Salt Lake Comic and Pop Culture Convention will be held on September 25-27 at the Salt Palace Convention Center. It will feature panel discussions, celebrity appearances, and a wide variety of vendors and food. As of press time, William Shatner (Star Trek), David Tennant (Dr. Who), Anika Noni Rose (The Princess and the Frog, Dreamgirls), Michael Rooker (The Walking Dead, Sea of Love), Doug Jones (Hellboy, What We Do in The Shadows), Dylan McDermott (American Horror Story, The Practice), Sarah Levy (Schitt's Creek), and Thomas Lennon (Reno 911!) are among the many celebrity attendees who are scheduled to be there.

fanxsaltlake.com

Courtesy photo

Metro Music Hall brings top talent to the Depot District.

Music of the Night

Feel the beat at Salt Lake's live music and performance venues.

By Arica Roberts

Sky SLC Rooftop Concert series

There's really no better way to spend a summer evening than on a rooftop overlooking the city as you watch the sunset against our iconic mountains. For the second year in a row, Sky SLC (149 Pierpont Ave) is hosting a Rooftop Concert series from May 8-October 12 and includes tons of DJs who will ensure you can dance late into the night. Kicking off with SPAZ, each weekend through the summer will include several other local performers: ANDY DOORS, Branden Estrada, OBAŸASHI, Bangarang, ZANDZ, Parker Andriese, J WOODZ, Elliot Tackie, BLESSED1, Benny, FRESH POWDER, DJ Bear, MAPLO, RENE SOUNDS, ParkBoiGem, Chris Light, DOOF and JOUNE.

skyslc.com

Utah Symphony at Abravanel Hall

There are several performances this summer to check out at the beloved Abravanel Hall (123 W. South Temple). May 16-17 is Saint-Saëns' Piano Concerto 2, which includes the renowned piano solo in the style of a Bach fantasia. May 23-24 is the epic for a huge orchestra, Berlioz's Symphonie fantastique. On June 12-13, Korngold's Violin Concerto will be performed with all its cinematic style and romantic melodies. And for all the Jedis and Siths, Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert takes place on June 26-28. Admire the architectural beauty and exceptional acoustics as you take in the ensemble of instruments over this season.

utahsymphony.org

Red Butte Garden Outdoor Concert Series

The lineup this year is overflowing with talent. From Cheap Trick starting the series off on May 19 to Hermanos Gutiérrez closing it out on September 16, guests are bound to find an artist they enjoy from the eclectic range of genres and various artists coming to the city. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. while the shows begin at 7:30 p.m. Keep in mind that the amphitheatre is located at the mouth of Red Butte Canyon (2188 Red Butte Canyon Rd) and even on the warmest days it gets breezy and chilly at night. Bring both your sun hats and your jackets.

redbuttegarden.org/concerts

Kingsbury Hall

There are many events this summer to check out at Kingsbury Hall (1395 Presidents' Circle) at the University of Utah. On May 31, Salt Lake Dance Center presents Dancing the Red Carpet, where youth dancers ages 4-18 will showcase their talent from pre-ballet to competitive teams. Ryan Adams makes a stop on June 1 for his Heartbreaker '25 tour—this is one you don't want to miss if you're a fan of alt and indie rock. Finally, on August 29, Randy Travis' "The More Life Tour" is sure to bring out the country music fans.

artstickets.utah.edu

Soundwell SLC

Located near the Salt Palace Convention Center, Soundwell SLC (149 W. 200 South) is an intimate live music venue that has events all summer long. Enjoy some reggae from RICHIE V7 on May 30, celebrate Pride Month with Miss Iconique 2025 Utah's Premiere Drag Showcase on June 5, and pick from the plethora of indie artists like Provoker (June 20) and Greer (June 22). There are even hip-hop acts like Lil Mosey (June 26) and Oliver Francis on June 27. Lake Effect is right next door and includes cocktails, dining and live music, so make sure to check out both.

soundwellslc.com

The Depot

One of the most unique and innovative venues in SLC is The Depot (13 N 400 West), located in the historic Union Pacific train station. Use the opportunity to skip driving and take Trax for events all summer. Beats Antique is bringing their electronic and experimental world fusion performance art on May 30, the legendary rock band Bayside will make a stop on June 8 and 9 for their 25th anniversary "The Errors" tour, and you can attend Sorry Papi—The All Girl Rave on August 8.

depotslc.com

The Metro Music Hall

Beginning with the official Kilby Block Party after-hours events in May, you absolutely do not want to miss out on all Metro has to offer every week this summer. Located on the western edge of downtown (615 W. 100 South), you especially don't want to miss out on their SLC Pride events on June 6 and 7. Metro will include the iconic, fabulous drag queens you may know from RuPaul's Drag Race, including Mistress Isabelle Brooks and Kori King; Lexi Love and Kandy Muse.

metromusichall.com

The Complex

Also known for hosting diverse genres, The Complex (536 W. 100 South) is a large-scale music space that is hosting several live acts this summer, like indie artist Malcolm Todd on June 3 and Boots 'N Beats: A Night of Country and EDM on June 7 for fans of both genres. The electro-pop band Men I Trust performs on August 12, bringing their blend of R&B, jazz, and funk. Also catch the rescheduled Kayzo show on August 30 and headbang to his hardstyle music that combines punk and rock music like Underoath and Sum 41 with the Houston hip-hop of Chamillionaire and Mike Jones. The Complex is also conveniently close to bars like Seabird and The Sun Trapp.

thecomplexslc.com

Courtesy photo

A fan surfs the crowd at Granary Live, one of SLC’s newest venues.

Summer Spotlight

Don't sleep on Salt Lake City's west side and Granary District.

By Arica Roberts

Kilby Block Party

The highly-anticipated independent music festival returns for its sixth year at the Utah State Fairpark (155 North 1000 West). And for the first time, a fourth day is included in the schedule, so your weekend will be filled with jam-packed fun. While it started as a small block party in 2019, the festival now draws 25,000 attendees each day. S&S Presents is bringing headliners New Order (May 15), Beach House (May 16), Weezer (May 17), and Justice (May 18). Separate tickets are available for each day (Thursday, May 15, to Sunday, May 18) for $115 or General Admission 4-day passes cost $279. This is an all-ages event, so bring the whole family!

kilbyblockparty.com

Fisher Brewery Art Market

Looking for a fun art market to peruse this summer? Look no further than Fisher Brewery (320 W. 800 South), which hosts one every second Wednesday of each month until September, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Rain or shine, the art market will feature a plethora of local artists. For example, May 14 featured the work of Carina Barajas Art and locally grown flowers from Little Gay Garden. Grab food from the local food trucks and sip on some beer while you support local artists! Templin Family Brewing (936 S. 300 West) and Kiitos Brewery (608 W. 700 South) are also nearby, so make it a night out and do some brewery hopping on a warm summer night.

fisherartmarket.com

6th and 6th Studios

The Granary District is full of up-and-coming art studios to check out this summer. A gallery art stroll will take place every first Friday of each month for the 6th and 6th Studios (569 W. 600 South) and showcase local artists. With a range of mediums, dances and textiles, you can expect live music from local musicians along with murals and paintings. Nearby Redflower Studios (339 W. 700 South) and EVO SLC (660 S. 400 West) also have various art events and galleries to check out. IG: @6thand6thstudiosslc.

Granary Live

LNE Presents is hosting a giant monthly party, "Kick Back in the City," at Granary Live (742 S. 500 West), with the kickoff on June 15. Then come back to check it out each month on July 13, August 17 and September 14. This family-friendly event will have old-school music, lowriders, food, art, live bands and DJs. Swap meet-style shopping, photo ops and beer gardens will also set the vibe for the venue, which offers a view of both the city skyline and mountains. There's also a full schedule of performers, such as Trevor Hall on June 13, Railroad Earth, Yonder Mountain String Band and Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country on July 23, Cypress Hill & Atmosphere on August 27, and The Movement and Tribal Seeds to end the season on September 6.

granarylive.com

Bike Prom at Woodbine

We all should ride our bikes more! This is a family-friendly event for all ages, so don't be shy even if you don't have a date. Show up solo or with a group in your fanciest prom attire and enjoy a leisurely bike ride across the city on August 23. Just like last year, the bike ride will start at Liberty Park (corner of 500 East and 900 South) and will end at Woodbine Food Hall (545 W. 700 South) where you can dance the night away! The riding route will make a brief stop at the Bicycle Collective's new hub site (325 W. 900 South) and is about 3.5 miles.

bicyclecollective.org

Fear Factory

Who doesn't love Halloween in the summer? Mutiny Music Collective will host an electronic music concert at Fear Factory (666 W. 800 South) on June 7. The Renegades will play their third annual event at Fear Factory with one of the legends of bass music, AC Slater, headlining the show. Support from Kyle Watson, Deeper Purpose, Raecola and local artists Maplo and Mike Stern. Mutiny will also debut their new fully custom outdoor 360-degree stage. Wear some spooky outfits and come dance the night away. This show is 21+. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. and will go late-late until 2:00 a.m.

IG: @mutinymusiccollective

Plumhouse

Your favorite late-night music warehouse is already celebrating their one-year anniversary! On June 6th, Star Monster will headline at this one-of-a-kind venue that includes two stages and a massive outdoor courtyard perfect for hot summer nights. Also stay posted for events every weekend at Plumhouse (733 S. 400 West). You must be 21+ and sign up to be a member to attend.

IG: @plumhouseslc

Courtesy photo

Most of SLC’s top destinations are walking distance from Trax.

A Car-Free Day in SLC

Use Trax and trails for an urban outing without the parking and potholes.

By Benjamin Wood

Some folks will cling forever to the "convenience" of bumper-to-bumper gridlock, but that doesn't mean you have to waste your life being one of them. It's a matter of simple geometry: if thousands of people are heading to a single location—like the Delta Center, or the University of Utah, or essentially anything located between the Capitol building and the Grand America Hotel—then it's probably going to be a little challenging to bring a Ford F-350 Super Duty along with your relatively tiny human body.

Pardon my French, but leave that shit in the suburbs. If you live in or close to the city, use safe streets and trails like 200 South, the S-Line/Parley's Trail and the 9-Line on 900 South to link up with Trax, which will drop you easy-peasy in the heart of downtown on Main Street, at the U, or even out to catch a flight at SLC International.

If you encounter an issue with the trains, the workhorse 200 bus offers a backup plan with 15-minute service along State Street, including up to and around the Utah State Capitol campus (using Main Street to climb the hill, as the bulk of vehicle traffic should).

For our neighbors in Salt Lake County, or for visitors in town for a few days, don't make the mistake of driving door-to-door. Get to your nearest Trax station—many of which are close to off-street walking and cycling paths—and then do whatever you please as the train operator does the hard work for you. Especially on big event nights, it's just not worth the headache of driving.

You'll also find that a train station makes for a good meet-up location for groups of friends heading into the city as a group, rather than individually trying to find parking downtown or stringing a carpool route together. And for anyone responsibly enjoying an adult beverage in the city, the train ride back out of town offers a chance to drink some water—or coffee, depending on the circumstances—and clear your head.

Still unconvinced? Test it out during Open Streets on Main, when four blocks of Main Street will be closed to vehicle traffic during Friday and Saturday evenings in June. You'll find all of your favorite businesses, bars and restaurants operating like normal, only with the space outside their doors swapping the groan and grime of cars for the hum and buzz of foot traffic, buskers and special activations (including a weekly beer garden presented by City Weekly near Exchange Place). You never know, you might just find that you prefer getting around that way.