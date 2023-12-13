Premier Salt Lake Art Programs in Utah 

click image

Unless you were a child who loved drawing, or you had a child who needed to express themselves through drawing then you may not have heard of the Visual Art Institute. Often referred to as Utah's best kept secret, Visual Art Institute (VAI) is Utah's oldest non-profit organization serving children through art. VAI has worked with thousands of youth, including underserved students from diverse cultural and socio-economic backgrounds. In addition to providing children and teens with a strong art foundation, VAI is now helping adults pursue lifelong ambitions of self-expression through art. Currently, the youngest student is five and the oldest student is ninety-two. We help each and every student develop their unique artistic voice.

Visual Art Institute reaches many students in the Salt Lake Valley through community outreach programs, workshops, classes and art festivals. Success in creativity and artistic expression improves lives by developing critical thinking, problem-solving skills, improved work and study habits and increased positive self-esteem. This has allowed many students to receive scholarships from universities and art schools across the country.

At VAI we have something to offer everyone from figure drawing to introductory classes. Our goal is to guide students of all ages to look within and continue to feed the desire to express themselves. Come and attend a class, workshop, or event. You'll be glad you did.

For more information drop us a line at (801) 474 -3796

or at info@visualartinstitute.org or, visit our website at visualartinstitute.org

Visual Art Institute Shaping Creativity Since 1978 – 2901 S Highland Dr. SLC, UT 84106