Post-COVID Wishes 

Ricardo630 via Wikimedia Commons

The new year arrived with hope for a variety of reasons, but the "New Normal" is still normal—at least for the time being. But those who love getting out and about in Utah are certainly thinking about returning to some of the things they love and have missed over the 10 months.

On Twitter, I asked locals what they were most looking forward to experiencing once they were vaccinated and COVID numbers dropped to manageable enough levels that activities we used to take for granted can once again take place. Here's just a sampling of those who answered.

@shireenghorbani (former Salt Lake County councilwoman): I can not wait to scream sing along with others at a packed Kilby Court or State Room show.

@hill_scotti: I'm an SLC-based art critic and curator. I very much look forward to engaging in visual art exhibitions again. Throughout the pandemic, I've seen shows online or by appointment, but there's something so special about conversing with the artist and others in real time.

@ro2b51: Go to a gallery opening and talk with other people about it!

@melanieparis: I look forward to having an in-person audience at TEDxSaltLakeCity. Organizing the event with a virtual audience just didn't feel the same.

@sharahmeservy: Taking live theatre to elementary schools across Utah with @planbtheatreco. If you've never watched a child watch professional theatre for the first time, let me tell you it's magical!

@bi_thewayyy: I can't wait to go to the arts festival again! I always find a new artist to support there

@_brett_merritt_: Shows at Urban Lounge, movies at Broadway, drinks and food at breweries, and live theatre.

@josswheelin: I can't believe how much I miss going to Urban Lounge

@dansmith_tweets: Returning to play in my community orchestra.

@kellijfreshman: For me it is going to be @balletwest1! I've missed their beautiful productions.

@rustin: I am so excited to get back to putting on shows for real, in-person crowds. Lights, lasers, pyro, chest-thumping music, and fans screaming their lungs out. I miss it so much.

@katieboue: BIKE PROM!!!!!!!

@dramaskunk: Attending conventions like FanX or [Anime Banzai]

@lesliemeans: moviemoviemoviemoviemovie Seeing in theaters, and hosting with Utah Film Center.

@psirensun: Utah Opera and [Salt Lake Acting Company]!

@pricklypoppy: Red Butte Garden concert

@AaronColborn: I'm shooting my next short film that we had to scrap last April. Deep into pre-production already.

@JessInUtah: @UtahSymphony's movies with the score performed live. Deer Valley Music Festival. Anything at the @BalletWest1

@bourbongal: Not taking outings for granted again. It's gonna be massive sundae-style nights out: cocktails, dinner; artsy local theatre/film/ballet! Galleries. Concerts. Then more nightcap cocktails I bars. JUST BECAUSE. @saltlakeactingco @saltlakefilmsoc @UtahSymphony @BalletWest1

@Jessie_A_J: A movie at the Broadway Theater!

@jonmiles: Taking my daughter to a concert. We love going to the symphony together.

@GeraldEliasSays (musician and novelist Gerald Elias): I've got a historic #recording project on tap for May of the 1st recording ever of the 12 #Violin #Sonatas Op.1 by Pietro Castrucci! With Pam Jones, #harpsichord, and Nori Kishi, #cello. Fingers crossed we'll be #vaccinated by then!

@eeide: Attending a masterworks concert by the @UtahSymphony. (FWIW, as I write this answer, I am listening to Beethoven #7.)

@naomilemoyne: I cannot wait to go see a little show at Kilby. Also, SLCC community writing center meetups and Grid Zine Fest—in person!

@PhaedraLJohnson: I am really looking forward to seeing shows at @BwayAtTheEccles, @pioneertheatre, and @SaltLakeFilmSoc

@CDComms: Attending a @UtahSymphony concert. I've only been able to listen to two live musical performances in the past year, both at small, socially distanced religious services. I was shocked by how much they touched my heart and how much my soul needs live music.

@AaronPeck: Taking the kids to museums and other amenities downtown and around the valley.

@gettsr: Live Theater at Eccles and PTC. I miss it immensely. Also movies at the Broadway & Tower Theaters.

@fabdecor76: Enjoy a play, eat breakfast at our regular restaurant and taking my kids to see a play...and TRAVEL! My God list is so long and we were taking it for granted