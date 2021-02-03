 Pop-up Pickups by Cannella's | Food News | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly
February 03, 2021 Eat & Drink » Food News

Pop-up Pickups by Cannella's 

The latest local foodie news.

click to enlarge dine_backburner_2.png

Pop-up Pickups by Cannella's
Though Downtown Italian favorite Cannella's closed its doors a few months ago, the Cannella family has been offering a variety of pop-up pickups via their Instagram page (@cannellasrestaurant). Items like turkey tetrazzini, rigatoni and homemade meatballs are up for grabs; they're currently offering plates of meatballs and pasta in time for Super Bowl Sunday. If you had the pleasure of dining at Cannella's during its time near Library Square, you know that this local family can serve up the goods. Check them out on the 'gram for more details—the menu changes up from time to time, but it's always packed with traditional Italian flavor.

La Hacienda Expands
La Hacienda recently opened its fourth location in South Jordan (11718 S. 3600 West, 801-559-7374), adding to its well-established empire. La Hacienda started back in 1996 when Esther Ornelas and her family opened its first location in Salt Lake's Glendale neighborhood. Since then, this local favorite for traditional Mexican eats now has two Salt Lake locations in addition to the restaurant in Draper. The South Jordan location looks to have adopted the modern, gastropub-inspired aesthetic of their Draper location while serving up the Ornelas family's signature tortas, enchiladas and burrito plates, but their real specialty is seafood. Come for the enchiladas, stay for the camarones a la diabla.

One Dude's Cupcake Kiosk Opens
The team behind One Dude's Pizza Co. (21 S. Main Street, Layton, 801-544-5469, onedudespizzaco.com) has been experimenting with cupcakes as of late, and their first cupcake kiosk will open on Feb. 8. Visitors to this Northern Utah pizza parlor will have the chance to sample cupcakes of the s'mores, sea salt caramel, brownies a la mode, root beer float, sprinklebomb and chocolate glazed doughnut variety during One Dude's Cupcake Co.'s inaugural kiosk event. One Dude's Cupcakes have been special-order only since the Dude came up with the idea, so a kiosk storefront makes the process of getting cupcakes to your mouth that much easier.

Quote of the Week: "Miracles are like meatballs because no one can agree on what they are made of, where they come from, or how often they should appear." –Daniel Handler

