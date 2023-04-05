Poolhouse release new EP Tape Machine 

Angel Decker

Have Poolhouse lost their minds? One of their latest singles, "Tape Machine," was speed-written just two days before recording, and takes the band so far into uncharted territory that it's hard to gauge whether they're trail-blazing or aimlessly wandering. Vocoder, screaming, horns and brain-teasing guitars combine for a track so experimental you might wonder if they've lost it completely.

Tape Machine is the title of Poolhouse's latest EP, as well as the lead-off track on the new release. According to the band, Tape Machine is a direct look into the chaos of a creative mind. "After spending weeks or even months to carefully craft our previous songs, I was curious what would happen if we just let the creative juices flow without judgment. I never expected it would become the EP title track," said lead guitarist Jonny Steed.

As the trio sat down to start work on the EP, they intended to record something else, but the producers Poolhouse were working with just weren't feeling it, so they shifted gears. "We're like, 'Okay, we have a couple of days, we'll see if we can just pump something out, not make it perfect,'" Steed added. "It ended up being just a pretty polished demo, honestly. All the ideas were there. All the parts were there. It just flowed super-well."

That ease and comfort shines through on the track; it's cheerful, lighthearted and has a delightfully engaging indie-rock sound that can appeal to a wide audience. On top of that, the production on the entire EP is minty. It sounds professional as hell, and is an easy listen—it has plenty of dips and swells, leading you on an intriguing adventure. After each track you'll be left wanting more, and then you'll want to put it on repeat to hear it all again.

Poolhouse enlisted some great help to assist on putting the EP together including Grammy-nominated producer Nick Pyfer and mixing engineer Chris Coady, who has worked with the likes of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Beachhouse.

While "Tape Machine" was written quickly, not all tracks from Poolhouse are written in a mad dash. "Employee of the Month" was a little more difficult. "We worked on it for a month and then quit because we kind of just gave up," Steed explained. "Then we came back to it a year-and-a-half later, and then it took a couple of months still to finish that one up."

The title track for the EP also has a charming music video to keep the good times rolling. It was shot by local photographer Angel Decker, making this her debut into videography. With a mix of camcorder, fisheye and drone shots, their video follows the song's theme of searching for meaning in something familiar.

Half of the video takes place in frontman Jake Buckner's bedroom, which was decorated specifically for the project. "It was my bedroom, and it was just blank walls, bed and we just got a bunch of stuff to cover the walls," he said. "And now I have a pretty cool room."

The other half takes place outside in the glorious Utah winter, snow and all. The trio said it was a blast to film despite the cold, and it does look like they're having fun in the video, adding charm to the already lively song. What's more, the video does indeed feature a rad and retro tape deck to go with the song and EP. Despite the hard work that goes into making a music video, the band is keen to do more in the future.

Tape Machine isn't quite complete yet; there's still one single yet to come. Due April 26, "Think About Me" will round out the current four song collection. It has lyrics a little more on the melancholy side, but has bits of the music that add flair so you won't be too sad listening through. The track lends a welcome balance to the EP, and will give a sense of completion to the songs currently available.

The trio are based in Provo, so that means they've spent many nights hanging out at Velour, watching their favorite local acts. "I remember when I was growing up and I'd go to shows there and I just thought, 'This is so sick,'" said bassist Lucas Olivier. "It's cool to just be able to be the one who's actually playing there, because I remember really looking up to everyone who played there when I was growing up."

Aside from working on music videos, Poolhouse are keen to get out and tour this summer. They won't be skimping on releases either as they've got another EP in the works. Coupled with goals of playing tons of shows this summer, it'll be exciting to see what additional creative madness Poolhouse has to offer.