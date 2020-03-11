click to enlarge

Pompeii Pop Up

The Leonardo (209 E. 500 South, theleonardo.org) is celebrating Pompeii: The Exhibition with a pop-up dinner hosted by SLC POP's (slcpop.com) Chef Katie Weinner. Her creativity and versatility lends itself well to an endeavor to capture the history of this doomed city through food. "I had such a blank slate," Weinner says in a phone interview, "They discovered a butchered giraffe bone, and I learned that ostrich meat wasn't uncommon." Weinner's four-course menu will experiment with some of the more exotic flavors common to Pompeii, along with thematic flourishes like edible ash and cured black peppercorns. Tickets to the dinner include admission to the exhibit and additional tasting stations provided by Chef Weinner. The event takes place on March 25 from 6 to 10 p.m., and tickets can be purchased via The Leonardo's website.

The Chocolatier Opens

In what sounds like a Willy Wonka acid trip for adults, SONDERimmersive has teamed up with The Chocolate Conspiracy (774 S. 300 West, 385-212-4474, eatchocolateconspiracy.com) for a series of performances and chocolate tastings. It's called The Chocolatier, and it's a sensory, dance-centric performance that takes place on both floors of The Chocolate Conspiracy's storefront and production shop. The Chocolatier was conceived by Graham Brown and Rick Curtiss, who created a similar performance with 2017's Sonder, which took place in the three-story space that houses Caffe Molise. Attendees will wander the innards of The Chocolate Conspiracy, sampling artisan chocolates while the performance evolves around them. The run starts March 13, and tickets can be purchased at thechocolatier.org.

St. Patrick's Pub Crawl

Saint Paddy's Day is fast approaching, which means you likely need a bar crawl on your calendar. There are a few going on around town, but Gracie's (326 S. West Temple, 801-819-7565, graciesslc.com) has teamed up with Crawl With US (crawlwith.us) for one of the biggest. Lucky's St. Patrick's Day Bar Crawl has over five venues participating along with a few free drinks and bites as you crawl. It kicks off at Gracie's at 4 p.m. and lasts until 10 p.m. A ticket purchase includes admission to the after party at SKY SLC (149 Pierpont Ave., 801-702-9014, skyslc.com). The bar crawl happens on March 14 and tickets can be purchased via the Crawl With US website.

