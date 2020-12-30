 Poll Follies | Hits & Misses | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly

We need your help.

Newspapers and media companies nationwide are closing or suffering mass layoffs since the coronavirus impacted all of us starting in March. City Weekly's entire existence is directly tied to people getting together in groups--in clubs, restaurants, and at concerts and events--which are the industries most affected by new coronavirus regulations.

Our industry is not healthy. Yet, City Weekly has continued publishing thanks to the generosity of readers like you. Utah needs independent journalism more than ever, and we're asking for your continued support of our editorial voice. We are fighting for you and all the people and businesses hardest hit by this pandemic.

You can help by making a one-time or recurring donation on PressBackers.com, which directs you to our Galena Fund 501(c)(3) non-profit, a resource dedicated to help fund local journalism. It is never too late. It is never too little. Thank you. DONATE

December 30, 2020 News » Hits & Misses

Poll Follies 

Pardon My Wild Ride, The ERA Is Still Needed

By
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share
click to enlarge news_hitsmisses1-1.png
news_hitsmisses1-2.png

Poll Follies
Yes, it was embarrassing and maybe not the best choice for a reader poll. But thankfully, The Salt Lake Tribune editors buried the results on A4, where it would not be confused with any real people to be admired. They then cleverly disguised the poll with their front-page story on the 2020 Utahns of the Year, which appropriately highlighted the heroics and risks of front-line workers who fight COVID-19, calling them "the vanguard of the battle against the pandemic." And then, just for kicks, the Trib editors referred to the poll and what was a "surprising" choice for Utahn of the Year, namely, Eric Moutsos, the ex-cop and anti-masker who also shared Dr. Angela Dunn's home address with his gun-toting followers. She came in second in that poll, which Moutsos deftly manipulated on social media. Readers can only hope and pray the Trib will never again run another readers poll.

news_hitsmisses1-3.png

Pardon My Wild Ride
Not to be outdone by Utah's Person of the Year, the state's favorite criminal trespasser won a presidential pardon from Utah's presidential choice, Donald J. Trump. That would be former San Juan County commissioner, now Utah state representative, Phil Lyman, the man who "bravely" led a protest of ATVs through the archaeologically sensitive Recapture Canyon. It was all part of a larger screw-the-feds movement that included an armed group of ranchers taking over an Oregon wildlife refuge. The Bundys, whom a judge once called delusional, and former state Rep. Ken Ivory of the ironically named American Lands Council were among the leading voices of the movement. Lyman, or rather his devotees, paid his $96,000 fine before he started receiving his salary as a state representative. Now, both Lyman's federal conviction and the pardon will appear on his record.

news_hitsmisses1-3.png

The ERA Is Still Needed
Just as Wonder Woman 1984 hit the movie theaters, the Women Lawyers of Utah burst the bubble of strength and equity in a study showing that workplace harassment in the legal field increased significantly over the past decade. "Men are almost twice as likely as women to hold a leadership role here, and while 47 percent of men hold a top job, 'only 4 percent of women of color lawyers currently hold a leadership position in Utah,'" The Salt Lake Tribune quoted from the study. Then, there was The Wall Street Journal op-ed disparaging Jill Biden's doctorate because—well, we don't know why. But if Sen. Mike Lee's social media is any example, here is what one of his male followers replied to a female Ph.D. who asked for support of the Equal Rights Amendment. "You're already equal, you Dumb Twit!"

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags:

More Hits & Misses »

About The Author

Katharine Biele

Katharine Biele
Bio:
 A City Weekly contributor since 1992, Biele is the informed voice behind our Hits & Misses and Citizen Revolt columns. When not writing, you can catch her working to empower voters and defend democracy alongside the League of Women Voters.

More by Katharine Biele

  • Citizen Revolt: December 31

    Decriminalizing Drugs, Emancipation Day Ritual, How Women Won the Vote, Year in Review
    • By Katharine Biele
    • Dec 30, 2020

  • A Sporting Try

    His Argument Has Holes, Chill the Drill
    • By Katharine Biele
    • Dec 23, 2020

  • Citizen Revolt: December 24

    Racial Wealth Gap, Insights into the Universe, Vigil for Lives Lost, Blood Drive
    • By Katharine Biele
    • Dec 23, 2020
  • More »

Latest in Hits & Misses

Readers also liked…

  • Focus on the Men

    Some seem to think men leaving the workforce will result in fewer marriages. The Park City School District fires back at a shadowy group. Plus, what's behind those strange mailers you might have received?
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Nov 27, 2019

  • Fraud Gets a Pass?

    The implications of parents filling out their missionary kids' ballots. Plus, how UTA figures to muck it up again.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Aug 14, 2019
Promotions
···

© 2020 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation