Playing Time 

Friends since they were teenagers, guitarist Alan Orellana and drummer Delfor Delgado have been playing music together since 2016, when the name Musor came into being. For a time, the two played as a duo, and their Bandcamp discography shows one song (the seven-minute psych jammer, "Dejame") with the band in that slimmer form. In time, the Peruvian-born pair were joined-and-perfected by a Guatemalan bassist, Javier Catalan.

As a trio, the band worked to continue streamlining their psychedelic rock sound, eventually deciding to go into the recording studios of Sunspell Records. There, the band entered with six possible songs and exited with a four-song EP, which'll officially released with a multi-band show at The Urban Lounge (241 S. 500 East) on Friday, July 1. The EP's "Ya no volvio" has been on streaming services as a teaser single for the past few weeks.

To date, the band's played regularly around town and have gigged in Ogden, but they've got hopes that the new music will open some doors, allow for some much-longer drives. "We would love to go on tour," Orellana says, "and play and meet new people. We would love to grow."

Also on the plan: "Record more music. Make some merchandise. And get some vinyl."

In addition to the recording work they've been involved with, the group enjoyed an interesting experience recently, when they were able to watch themselves on the big screen at Brewvies. The three Musor members were all in attendance for the initial showing of The Field, the SLC-centric, concert-plus film produced by music videographer/editor Alexander Blocher, who operates under the name Only Loud. For the film's segment on Musor, the trio played soccer for their supplemental video scenes.

"We work a lot of hours," Orellana says of the band's day jobs. "We basically work and in our free time, we do music. We practice, we hang out. But soccer is our escape from work. Music is wonderful, but soccer is challenging. We love to play, we love to watch games. So we had the idea to go to the park and play a little bit."

For the release show, which'll feature a couple of new tracks as well as the four-songs of the EP, the band will be joined onstage by keyboardist Joe Petersen, saxophonist David Payne and Pearl Laterza on synths. In addition to Musor, this Urban Lounge show will feature SELFMYTH and Hobosapien. Tickets are $10 and doors open at 8 pm. If feeling ambitious that evening, read on ...

A Second Stacked Lineup at Urban Lounge on July 1: When it comes to concerts, are you an indoor cat or an outdoor cat? Promoters around town are giving folks the option of being both, especially as the touring season segues into what's commonly known to be a real downtime in July and early August. As such, some interesting local bills are being created or are reappearing after pandemic-era moves to recreate outdoor spaces as concert homes. On Friday, July 1, Urban Lounge will feature two shows, each priced at $10, with local talent on display on both stages.

With the above Musor-lead lineup holding down the inside stage, The Gontiks are headlining an outdoor show at the fine patio venue out back. We've profiled the group recently, after the release of their third EP; this'll be their second local show in support of that work, after a release show at the International Artist Lounge. Also appearing on the July-is-upon-us gig are The Mercy Seat and Sarah, Sarah. Doors will open for this one on the early side, at 6 p.m. Added info on both of these shows is found at theurbanloungeslc.com.