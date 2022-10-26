click to enlarge

Playing Politics

You know the "progressives" are ruining America. That's the message from Gov. Spencer Cox because he is so concerned about San Francisco. Oh dear, Cotopaxi shut its retail store because of—wait for it—crime! "Utah company sadly learning what happens when progressive candidates and policies are left unchecked," Cox tweeted. Indeed, there's been lots of press about crime in San Francisco, especially with the recall election of its District Attorney Chesa Boudin. Voter frustration aside, there is more to the story. "In terms of violent crime, San Francisco does have lower rates than other popular cities in the USA," the brokebackpacker.com reports. And LAP Progressive notes that the so-called "liberal media" has omitted talk of high crime in places like conservative Texas where gun homicides jumped 48% in two years. Meanwhile, Salt Lake City businesses are stung when Outdoor Retailers react to conservative ideology around public lands in Utah. The retailers want to come back, but Patagonia, the North Face and REI don't plan to participate.

Gone Baby Gondola

We will say it again and again—the choices for solving Little Cottonwood traffic are just plain bad, or in reality, a Hobson's choice. Now Gov. Spencer Cox has come out saying he's kind of leaning toward a gondola, according to the Deseret News. "Picture looking out a window from a cable car suspended high above Little Cottonwood Canyon, framed by the Wasatch Mountains. It glides along over 8 miles of cable, all the way toward the top of the canyon, with a stop first at Snowbird ski resort, then at Alta." Well, doesn't that sound lovely—and exciting? And expensive? And destructive? Yes, so far $50 million of taxpayer dollars has been put aside for the benefit of a couple of private ski resorts. There's been no thought to reservations or timing traffic flow. Said Brad Rutledge of Wasatch Backcountry Alliance: "We're not trying to turn our wilderness, our mountains into an amusement park." Or are we?

I Is Senator?

It was fun while it lasted. Sen. Mike Lee has been pushing for an endorsement from his junior colleague, Sen. Mitt Romney, who just can't bring himself to fall behind a guy who tried to justify overturning the 2020 election. "Well, @SenMikeLee finally got the endorsement of a U.S. Senator from Utah," snarked a Tweet from the Lincoln Project's co-founder. He was referring to a Salt Lake Tribune Op-Ed that seemed to show Lee stumping for himself. Only after much mirth on social media did the Trib clarify that the glowing portrayal of the senator came from his campaign—not from Lee, himself. "This is comical. The instate paper published an Op-Ed by Mike Lee endorsing himself in the third person? What?" said the founder of Talking Points Memo. It was in third person, but apparently not Lee talking about himself.