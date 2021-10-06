click to enlarge

Playing Favorites

Bryan Schott is not happy. The Salt Lake Tribune "correspondent" wanted access to emails sent between Gov. Spencer Cox and Utah legislators regarding mask mandates and the governor's obvious, growing frustration. As a good soldier, Schott made an open records request through the Government Records Access and Management Act (GRAMA), the hard-negotiated law that gives the public prescribed access to documents. In practice, many entities don't understand or abide by the law, and others simply delay release or charge exorbitant expenses to discourage requests. Schott wanted to understand the interplay between the governor—who was warm to mandates—and the Legislature, which has signaled that it would override anything the governor did. The day after Cox's office told Schott his request would be delayed, the emails turned up in a Deseret News story. This prompted an unprecedented letter from the editor, Lauren Gustus, calling the process disappointing. In fact, it was pretty petty politics.

Over My Dead Body

Speaking of mandates, let's talk about vaccines. The Legislature doesn't like requiring those, either, especially under federal rules that come from a Democratic president. So, they've been twisting in the wind trying to figure out how to sabotage an anticipated executive order. The latest strategy is a scheme by which they'd conscript the Utah Occupational Safety and Health program to refuse to implement what they think are unconstitutional mandates. They call it federal overreach because, often overreaching themselves, they understand the concept. The governor, according to the Deseret News, doesn't want to mess with private businesses, but legislators and congressmen are firmly in the my-body-my-choice mode for vaccines. If they really want to try something innovative, maybe they should look at allowing citizen vigilantes to sue if they know a business is mandating vaccines. Hey, it worked in Texas.

Good Riddance

Remember when Rep. Chris Stewart came out to a town hall at West High School a few years ago? He greeted the crowd by saying that he knew no one there had voted for him. But of course, with partisan gerrymandering, it doesn't matter that Salt Lake City doesn't vote for him. Utah Policy's LaVarr Webb thinks this is "righteous anti-gerrymandering rhetoric" and, despite a public initiative to make redistricting independent, "It's nearly impossible to take politics out of the redistricting process." The redistricting process has a ways to go yet, and Salt Lake may end up saddled with Stewart, who won't represent them, again. But there is a silver lining. Stewart railed against Vivint Arena's vaccine-or-testing requirement and says he won't attend any more Utah Jazz games. For Jazz fans, this couldn't be better news.