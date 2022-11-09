Play Time 

Draper City

Draper City officials and families celebrate the opening of an all-abilities playground.

Draper City Park is now an inclusive place for all, thanks to parents and city council members who advocated for an important project to install an all-abilities playground. Renovations to the park cost upward of $1.6 million and include state-of-the-art inclusive play equipment. After a few delays due to material shortages, the new playground opened to the public in October.

"We are trying to be progressive, and we recognized that play is important for all children," said Rhett Ogden, Draper City Parks and Recreation director. "We wanted everyone to be able to play together."

Ogden noted the unique design of the park's new merry-go-round. Unlike traditional models—which spin riders on a open platform—Draper City Park's playground features the Ability Whirl ride, designed by a company in England, that can accommodate multiple wheelchairs.

"After speaking with parents, we realized the [traditional] version of a merry-go-round wasn't really what they needed," Ogden said. "Even though the cost was higher, we ordered it, and it is a really neat feature."

Inclusive playgrounds are designed to be fun for all, regardless of physical ability levels. This is accomplished by providing a variety of activities that can be enjoyed by all, as well as making sure the equipment is accessible.

This means the playground does not have isolated areas of the park designated for children with disabilities. Instead, the new playground at Draper City Park is universal, a great example of how inclusion can benefit everyone.

Other unique features of the Draper playground include its ramped layout, providing inclusive access to multiple levels of the play structure. Planners say the design allows for users of wheelchairs and other mobility devices to access 90% of the overall playground.

Michael Cookson said it has always been hard to find social environments for his son Ethan, a 22-year-old with multiple disabilities. But after speaking to the Draper City Council about his experience patronizing Orem's All Together Playground—a similar, all-abilities facility—he found a receptive audience interested in pursuing an inclusive project.

"I was able to give a lot of feedback," Cookson said. "I don't think that people realize that public officials at their local level are eager to solve problems for the citizens."

Park equipment was created by Pennsylvania company PlayWorld and includes materials that cater to sensory play and assistive-hearing devices, basket swings, a zip line and spinning features with accessible seating and other elements designed for a broad spectrum of users.

The playground is covered in rubber surfacing that is ADA compliant and features Utah's first Quito Climber—a freestanding net climber with a transfer station for those with mobility limitations.

The Quito Climber has three levels for climbing and promotes balance and exploration. In addition, the park is now home to the tallest playground slide in Utah—at 30 feet tall—and has 12 new swings, including several for children with disabilities.

The all-inclusive playground at Draper City Park is an example of what can be accomplished when people come together to advocate for change. Children deserve the opportunity to play and have fun, and this playground ensures that all children will be able to do just that.

Other inclusive playgrounds around Utah:

Adventure Playground in Logan

Veteran's Memorial Park in West Jordan

All Together Playground in Orem

Chloe Sunshine Playground in Syracuse

Thunder Junction in St. George