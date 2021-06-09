Picture This 

UMFA

For most of the past 15 months, we had to make do with virtual exhibitions, experiencing artists' work in the less-than-ideal setting of looking at it on a computer screen. Now, as vaccines and falling case counts allow for a safer experience in artistic spaces, it's time to consider getting out again to see amazing works up close and personal. Here are just a few of the new offerings on display at some of Utah's prime showcases for visual arts.

Utah Museum of Fine Arts: Japanese Art: Transformation and Adaptation. In one sense, there's no hurry to check this one out, as it represents the newest UMFA permanent collection exhibition. Curated by Luke Kelly, the exhibition includes items such as a ca. 1500s suit of samurai armor—of a type newly designed at the time to absorb the recent introduction of firearms—as well as katana and wakizashi swords, and an articulated raptor sculpture (pictured) also created by an armor-maker. Rotating examples from the museums woodblock print collection are also featured. 410 Campus Center Dr., umfa.utah.edu

UMOCA

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art: Artist-in-Residence exhibitions. As UMOCA celebrates its 90th birthday this year, it's a great time to visit and check out the facility's ongoing support of new work. Among the new exhibitions that opened June 4 are two showcases of artists-in-residence. Analise Duque's Remember Them Alive features staged tableaux photographs including a series in which the artist is repeatedly accosted by reaching hands, collectively creating a personal story. Yujin Kang's Mountainous, meanwhile, explores the local topography through three district bodies of work, employing a highly textural technique of applying enamel paint. 20 S. West Temple, utahmoca.org

Bountiful Davis Art Center

Bountiful-Davis Art Center: New Exhibitions. June 4 also marked the opening of several new featured exhibitions at BDAC, including the 7th annual Plein Air Art Competition, and junior artist-in-residence Sissahoumi Zina Khebou's Centuries Inside Out. Lee Cowan's fascinating Per haec regitur et radii ad quadratum ex diametro scilicet dimidium" (Governed by the radius of the diagonal of a half a square) (pictured) takes cloud paintings and reorganizes them using the classical dimensions and structures of geometry and other mathematical principles. 90 N. Main St., Bountiful, bdac.org