Utah Historical Society seeking photos and memories of the west side's Nettie Gregory Center 

Duane Bourdeaux

The portrait of Nettie Grimes Gregory, who was a leading force in the creation of Salt Lake's Nettie Gregory Center

On Saturday, Sept. 16, the Utah Historical Society (UHS) will be hosting a special Scan-and-Share event at the Nettie Gregory Center (742 W. South Temple St, SLC). It will run from 10am to 2pm, with light refreshments being served. The public can RSVP online here.

Designed especially for those with memories of the west side of Salt Lake City, and of the Nettie Gregory Center in particular, UHS staff will be on hand to digitally scan photos and keepsakes as well as to record oral histories for their Peoples of Utah Revisited project.

“Original photos will be scanned, added to our online collections, and then returned to you,” states UHS Community Engagement Coordinator Monique Davila. “These digital copies will become part of an online collection to share your story with present and future generations.”

The event is open to the public and all stories are welcome. Davila noted her team’s special interest in reaching those with personal stories about the Nettie Gregory Center, which is under consideration for historical preservation.

Back in February of this year, City Weekly reported on the history and significance of the Nettie Gregory Center to the city at large and of its unique place in the lives of Utah’s African American community.

“Completed in the days of racial segregation,” this reporter wrote at the time, “the Nettie Gregory Center was the site of confluence for Salt Lake’s African American community in their joys and celebrations as well as their sorrow and pain.”

This weekend, many such memories may be logged for future posterity and as a consequence, the building may yet enter a new and exciting chapter of its existence.