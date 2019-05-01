 People, People, People | Hits & Misses | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly

May 01, 2019 News » Hits & Misses

People, People, People 

The cost to study Salt Lake County's population boom. More discouraging bad air reports. Plus, one school district takes the lead on pay.

By
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share
click to enlarge news_hitsmisses1-1.png
news_hitsmisses1-3.png

People, People, People
Here we go again as Salt Lake County tries to herd the cats. It's all about 32,000 acres of undeveloped land that, you know, everybody wants to develop their own way. The Deseret News laid out the complicated and terrifying scenario which, if you read between the lines, means messy gridlock, coincidental pollution and sky-high water rates. People. Right now, the county has a population of about 1.2 million. By 2065, 600,000 more are expected to pop up. The cities are none too happy about the idea of townhomes and apartments as we know when Herriman's and other mayors got their panties in a bunch over an 8,800-unit Olympia Hills development. Now to make matters worse, there are competing and expensive studies. Why bother? We know what they want, we know what they need and we know there's no middle ground.

news_hitsmisses1-3.png

The Air Among Us
It's so sad that Utahns have to rejoice at the smallest and least effective ways of curbing pollution. We're all about building high-rises to accommodate the masses coming to the state in the next years, but we're not really addressing what those masses mean to the state. And we don't mean revenue. The American Lung Association just gave nine Utah counties failing grades for pollution, and Salt Lake City was the 14th worst in the nation. Is it any wonder that aggressive environmentalists stormed a recent inland port board meeting to try to bring home the message—enough pollution! A recent study from the Huntsman Cancer Institute found childhood cancer survivors faced respiratory problems even on moderately healthy air quality days, KSL Channel 5 reported. What does one doc suggest? "I would also encourage them to advocate for cleaner air in Utah." This is a crisis. Will politicians listen?

news_hitsmisses1-2.png

Better Pay, Better Results
We're not sure why it was necessary, but Envision Utah conducted a study on statewide teacher pay. It's not like we didn't know education was underfunded, but you have to understand the common thinking—"we do more with less"—which keeps state dollars from the school system. This, of course, makes raising salaries a bit of a problem for school districts that have to penny-pinch. So, you have to hand it to the Canyons School District for raising the bar—and maybe starting a bidding war—by paying teachers $50,000, according to a Salt Lake Tribune report. The reason: money. Granite entered the fray with health benefits and $43,500. A Utah Foundation report showed that Utah's average teacher pay of $47,604 is significantly lower than the national average of $60,483. Dig deep and ask yourself why.

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags:

More Hits & Misses »

More by Katharine Biele

  • Citizen Revolt: May 2

    Rally against attacks on immigration. Attend the vigil for murdered and missing indigenous women. Plus, voice your opinion on the Green New Deal.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • May 1, 2019

  • Citizen Revolt: April 25

    Take a stand against racism. Hear how poverty in 2019 is being felt across the nation. Plus, join those in the fight against the inland port.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Apr 24, 2019

  • Tone Deaf Anniversary

    A questionably timed op-ed. Utah and UTA's trusting nature. Plus, get ready for more ballot initiatives.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Apr 24, 2019
  • More »

Latest in Hits & Misses

  • Tone Deaf Anniversary

    A questionably timed op-ed. Utah and UTA's trusting nature. Plus, get ready for more ballot initiatives.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Apr 24, 2019

  • Priced Out

    The future of Salt Lake City's skyline could likely elbow out the less wealthy. Utah sure is spending a lot in the courts. Plus, Utah's immigrant-friendly nature continues.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Apr 17, 2019

  • A for Effort

    A lesson in peaceful protests. Weigh in on our canyons' future. Plus, what's going on with San Juan County?
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Apr 10, 2019
  • More »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • Dear Jon

    A letter to Jon Huntsman Jr., more kids means fewer taxes in Utah and some perspective on the inland port debate.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Jul 25, 2018

  • High Anxiety

    A new study suggests link between altitude and high teen suicide rates, coal is still king in Utah, for now, and an unhappy former mayor.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Jul 4, 2018
Promotions
···

© 2019 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation