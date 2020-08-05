click to enlarge

Pat's BBQ Expands

The pitmasters at Pat's Barbecue (155 W. Commonwealth Avenue, patsbbq.com) have recently expanded their operation with a new South Salt Lake location (2929 S. State Street). With this expansion comes the upgrade to a full-service restaurant where diners can get draft beer and wine with their award-winning barbecue. Both locations continue to offer delivery and takeout, and this expansion makes their famous smoked meatloaf, loaded barbecue Phillies and succulent burnt ends that much easier to get. In addition to their traditional menu, Pat's has started offering meal kits and vacuum-packed pulled pork, brisket and ribs that are freezer-ready. Anyone longing for the smoky aromas of slow-roasted barbecue need only reheat some of Pat's trademark goods at home.

Nomad Eatery East Opens

Nomad Eatery (2110 W. North Temple, nomad-eatery.com) is another local favorite that has expanded to a second location. Occupying the spot that previously belonged to Eggs in the City, Nomad East (1675 E. 1300 South) is open for business. Nomad East will offer many of the familiar dishes on Nomad Eatery's menu with plans to expand dining options to include a more diverse array of shareable plates and DIY tacos. While Nomad East gets its sea legs, Nomad Eatery will offer takeout-only service during dinner hours—though Nomad East will offer dine-in options. Nomad's eclectic menu and hip aesthetic will be right at home with the Harvard-Yale crowd.

Chettinad House

Chettinad House (169 S. Main Street, chettinad-house.com) recently opened in the space that used to house Lamb's Grill, and they have a breakfast menu that has me all kinds of curious. In addition to a stellar assortment of lamb, goat, chicken, veggie and seafood curries, Chettinad House will satisfy those early morning cravings for Indian food with a few different dosas and omelets. I can only imagine the delicious harmony that a crispy, crepe-like dosa could create with some sunny side up eggs. On top of that, entrees like Chicken Manchurian and mango prawn curry sound like solid bets for dinner. I've also heard talk that this place isn't afraid to turn up the heat if you're craving some extra spice with your meal.

