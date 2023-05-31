Parents may hold the birth certificates, but U.S. kids belong to gun manufacturers 

click to enlarge

Count up the ever-growing number of domestic mass shootings of the past 30 years and the total slaughter of innocent humans is alarming. Plenty is said about the assault rifles that continue to be the killing weapon of choice for virtually all mass murders, but talk is as far as it ever gets.

Even more alarming is the now-routine occurrence of children being mass-murdered in the supposed safety of their schools. And yet, picking up the newspaper or watching the evening broadcast, we’re not even shocked anymore to see that another school shooting has occurred.

While these killings are not exclusive to our own sick American culture, the U.S. is the current world-record-holder for the number of children being slaughtered in classrooms. When you discount global gun death totals by the many armed conflicts in our world, our country wins as the Grim Reaper of both adults and tender souls.

It is tragic, and it is sick.

When we head over to the school to pick up our children, we shouldn’t have to rummage through a piled-high bin of bodies to find them. It’s a pretty grim prospect, and there’s no reason it has to be that way.

Parents cringe, but there’s something that stands in the way of progress in protecting our children. Certainly, the gun manufacturers and its lobbyists are very much a part of the problem. But the reality is that our children’s lives are “entrusted” to the gutless, self-serving, amoral legislators and leaders who’ll do anything to avoid actually passing gun legislation.

The reality is that little Jimmy and your darling Misty aren’t your children—they belong to the gun lobby, firearms manufacturers, the misguided Constitution-quoting rednecks, the survivalists, the NRA and the legislators bought and paid for by those groups. So, please don’t get too attached.

The ever-growing number of school shootings is a major curse on our country. They’re the worst tragedies conceivable to normal human beings. Children aren’t supposed to die, but our country has stubbornly dug in its heels against enacting measures to stop the slaughter, ensuring that the bloodbath will continue.

It doesn’t have to be this way. Other countries—including the fiercely-independent gun-toting Australians—have willingly submitted to strong legislation in which the government enacted protective legislation and participated in massive buy-backs of automatic firearms. Australia saw over 1 million guns melted down into slag. It’s not enough to merely take them away; the only non-deadly gun is the one that is erased from existence. Any surviving automatic weapons will surely lead to more murders.

Have those other countries seen results? In Australia, mass murders declined from about one every 18 months to only one in the past 26 years. Canada, Germany, New Zealand, Norway and other countries used mass shootings as the driver for effective legislation, and the statistics prove that sensible laws are saving lives.

One of the most poignant lessons on school killings arose from the 1996 killing of 16 students and their teacher in Dunblane, Scotland, when a disgruntled gunman, armed with a semi-automatic pistol, invaded their classroom and started shooting.

In the aftermath of that tragedy, responsible citizens willingly gave up their non-sporting guns, and laws were enacted severely limiting the availability of semiautomatic weapons. It’s never happened again. Scotland now has one of the lowest gun-related death rates in the developed world. It has saved more than school children; suicides and homicides have also been greatly reduced.

The NRA, gun enthusiasts, survivalists, Constitution-quoting nut-jobs who give mere lip-service to the Founding Fathers and the legislators and leaders who so cavalierly abdicate their responsibility to the lives of their constituents are the ones running the show. And, because there are no restraints on the Citizens United-based, free speech “voice” of big business as the primary campaign donor for buying up candidates, our elected representatives are simply purchased by special interests. The lives of our children have little value.

America has abdicated its responsibility in seeing that highly effective killing devices are no longer available for general sale to all kinds of people. I hate to be a harbinger of tragedy, but we elected these people and it’s high time that we made them respond to our cries.

Invariably, there’s a strident outcry after every mass murder and school shooting—an outcry that quickly diminishes in volume and finally fizzles into silence. Let’s not allow that to happen again.

When it’s your own kids, the pain will never end.

The author is a retired novelist, columnist and former Vietnam-era Army assistant public information officer. He resides in Riverton with his wife, Carol, and the beloved ashes of their mongrel dog.