Paradise Lost 

Benjamin Wood

Fifty years ago, the rolling hills surrounding what is today Herriman City were dotted with large farms owned by people whose names are familiar even today—like "Butterfield," for whom the canyon that links Salt Lake and Tooele counties is named.

As that ground was sold off, farms gave way to twin subdivisions known as Hi-Country Estates—Phase I to the west of Herriman City, and Phase II to the southwest.

Over the years, both subdivisions have been a magnet for people wanting a more rural lifestyle in a suburban setting, and for those who want to keep animals, especially horses.

Horse culture is ingrained in both Hi-Country Estates associations, with some residents able to ride directly off of their properties and into either the Yellow Fork Canyon recreation area or Butterfield Canyon. Drive through either association and you're likely to see horses, cows, sheep, goats, alpacas and chickens.

But even those last remaining pieces of traditional countryside in Utah's most populated county may not be around much longer. A change to zoning ordinances that is currently before the Salt Lake Planning Commission could push animals out of Hi-Country Estates and make keeping horses and other livestock unrealistic for all but the largest property owners.

Incorporated as a homeowners association in 1973, Hi-Country Estates Phase II covers over 2,200 acres, abutting Camp Williams on its south. Lots in the subdivision are a minimum of 2 ½ acres, while lots in Phase I are at least 5 acres.

The purpose of the proposed ordinance change is to "blend" the two zoning designations, according to county planners. Hi-Country II is zoned FA (Forestry/Agricultural), and Hi-Country I is zoned FR (Forestry/Recreational), the principal difference being that within FA zones, animals are permitted, while in FR zones animals are allowed only on a conditional basis.

Current FA zoning allows for the keeping of up to four horses, no matter the size of the property, while there is no set limit on the number of horses that can be kept in FR-zoned areas.

The county's zoning proposal, as it was originally written, would have required animals to be kept back from any streams by at least 100 feet on properties that are 2½ acres or smaller, and 300 feet for larger properties. With two sides to any stream, this could have created a 200-foot-wide animal-free ribbon through smaller properties and a 600-foot-wide setback on larger lots.

Amendments eliminated the 300-foot buffer, going instead with a 100-foot-wide setback for all lots regardless of their size that either have streams running through them, or that are near to streams. But some property owners say that even with those changes, adoption of the new zoning category could force them to give up their animals.

And Sheila Adler, former president of the Hi-Country II homeowners association, has repeatedly raised the issue of properties' greenbelt tax status with commissioners. Utah's Greenbelt Act allows qualifying agricultural property to be taxed based upon the land's productive capability as opposed to its market value—as such, owners are assessed lower property taxes.

In a letter to county planners, Adler said the new ordinance could upend the property fees that residents are used to paying. "They may lose their greenbelt tax status, incurring roll-back taxes," she suggested. "Decreased property values compounded with losing greenbelt status could financially ruin property owners."

The genesis of the proposed ordinance appears to be rooted in disputes among property owners, which have led to lawsuits and frequent calls to the county. Of particular issue are claims that some residents may be boarding horses for owners who live elsewhere but come into the subdivisions to ride.

But the concerns are not limited only to horses. During a recent hearing of the Salt Lake County Planning Commission, resident Walt Hoffman said he keeps three cows, which provide his family with milk and manure to fertilize their garden. According to Hoffman, the biggest benefit the cows provide is to his grandchildren, whose chores include taking care of the animals.

At its Aug. 11 meeting, the Planning Commission elected to postpone its decision on the zoning change in order for planners to address residents' concerns—which include the issue of manure removal, especially during winter months and determinations on whether horse excrement contains E coli.

Commissioner Neil Cohen had made a motion to reject the ordinance change, based on constituent feedback that property owners liked having the two different zoning designations to choose from, which he said provided "two different zones with two different purposes."

The status quo is appropriate and doesn't need to be changed, Cohen argued, suggesting the proposal was an example of a solution in search of a problem. "[It's] the tail wagging the horse," he said.

The Salt Lake County Planning Commission is expected to take up the issue again in September.

Marcia Wendorf is a former high school teacher and technical writer who lives in the Herriman area. She contributes to the blog Interesting Engineering.