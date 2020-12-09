click to enlarge

Pallet Announces Indefinite Closure

The team behind Pallet, one of Downtown Salt Lake's most beloved establishments, recently announced their indefinite closure via social media. It's been a repeated punch to the chest to see so many great local restaurants forced to close doors as the pandemic rages on, and we can only hope that "indefinite" is the keyword in this equation. Pallet was one of those upscale restaurants that didn't feel upscale; its warm, welcoming atmosphere and its menu of rustic favorites were easy to fall in love with. They showed us a side of Utah we don't see very often—one that is stylish, laid back and quick to leave bullshit at the door in favor of some well-prepared hospitality.

Varley Opens

Not long after its sister restaurant known as The Ivy (55 W. 100 South) opened its doors, owners Bryan Borreson and Vaughn Carrick announced the arrival of Varley (63 W. 100 South, 801-203-4124, varleyslc.com). Based on a visit to Varley's website, this cocktail bar is the hip side of the coin it shares with The Ivy. Varley and The Ivy share a kitchen, so tasty burgers and bar snacks are available for purchase along with a well-curated menu of craft cocktails. Early reports say this place is bringing their A-game to the table—fans of creative libations with a side of coconut curry mussels are going to want to check this place out.

Avenues Bistro Gets Wild

After a bit of rebranding and restructuring, the team at Avenues Bistro (564 E. 3rd Avenue, 801-831-5409, wildwoodslc.com) has emerged as Wildwood. Outside of a few exciting menu changes, Wildwood looks to maintain that charming neighborhood vibe that made Avenues Bistro a local favorite. Visitors can look forward to tasty caviar pillows, elotes and buttermilk fried chicken as well as modernized takes on classics like Philly cheesesteak—hello, Beehive Cheesewhiz—and pasta carbonara. Wildwood touts an ever-changing menu, however, so don't be surprised if they've whipped up something even more delicious in the time it takes to read this. I kinda hope that Philly cheesesteak sticks around for a while, though.

Quote of the Week: "No amount of physical contact could match the healing power of a well-made cocktail." –David Sedaris