Our Community 

Derek Carlisle

Since early March we've all watched the coronavirus (COVID-19) spread uncontrollably across the United States as we became the new global epicenter. We've seen friends business' close for an undetermined amount of time, and witnessed some "leaders" on the federal, state and local levels trip up on even the most levels, like organization and communication (nothing new for most of them). Like you, I can't wait to put all this COVID business behind me. I need a hug!

Human health is our number one priority. I obsess over numbers so thank you to the folks that follow the #staysafestayhome directive-- it appears to be working everywhere except for the Darwin Award candidates in Utah County who can't seem to put their personal priorities above those of the full society. STFH! That said, separating human health from financial health in daily conversation is nearly impossible: No health, no finances.

As we talk about what this world all looks like when this inevitably passes, we cannot forget the folks that had no option in their financial sacrifices for our physical health. That's why in this issue and issues to follow, City Weekly will highlight our friends in the business community who are paying the freight for coronavirus spread. It's important to understand that our neighbors' experiences are uniquely different when working from home is simply not an option. Please get to know them on these pages, and as always SUPPORT LOCAL!

Courtesy Photo

Greenthread Herbs

Herbalist Josh Williams:

Educator/Owner

What has been the hardest obstacle to work out?

For us, connection is everything. Being able to spend time with customers to explore their wellness goals and find the right herbal allies for them is what sets us apart. Not being able to be face-to-face with people in the shop has been a real challenge; but everyone in the community has been so patient and supportive of our creative workarounds. We miss the in-person connections and can't wait to have them back!

How will this change the way you do business after it is over?

We hope that things can go back to our old normal, but we're aware that they might not. We hope to continue to be adaptable and find ways to serve the community no matter what happens in the future.

What makes up the majority of your business or best seller?

Our selection of organic bulk herbs which we source from farmers, co-ops, and brokers from around the world makes what we do special. We've had a really challenging time stocking our jars because many of our farmer friends are not mailing herbs, all of our Chinese and Indian sources are on hold, and the more popular herbs simply cannot be sourced at this time. We use our bulk herbs to custom formulate teas, tinctures, compresses, baths, and other herbal remedies for our customers so it's been challenging not to have our usual supply on hand.

What are looking forward to doing once the lockdown is lifted?

Hugs! We have such a close connection with so many of our customers, we can't wait to get back to being a little closer than six feet, and having folks in the shop with the herbs again.

Are there any specials or information you wish to share with the public?

We have been doing lots of free streaming classes via our Instagram live, and have partnered up with other herbalists including Shelley Swapp, Mobile Moon Co-op, and some special out of town teachers to present these classes. We offer them throughout the week, and Josh has them every Wednesday at 2:00p.m. on his feed @TheWortCunner

We also offering as much discount as we are able to for those in the community who need it, especially folks in the service and healthcare fields. We want to make sure people are getting the herbs they need at this time, and want people to know that we will not turn anyone away for lack of money. If you're struggling financially, please reach out, we can always come up with something for you!

801-918-2824 | 376 East 4th avenue

GreenthreadHerbs.com

Courtesy Photo

AAA Jewelers:

Michael Vardakis

What has been the hardest obstacle to work out?

We'd like to start by saying thank you to all of our first responders, medical staff and everyone else on the front lines during this pandemic. Thank you for all that you do, and stay safe.

As far as obstacles, the stopage of traffic in the store and the lack of action in the industry has affected us most. Even if we want to make a deal, it's hard to do. There's not only a lack of customers, but a lot of our vendors across the state and nation are shut down right now.

How will this change the way you do business after this is over?

>From now on, we'll control the amount of people within our store, even after some of the restrictions are lifted. We've implemented a higher level of sanitation around the store already, since a lot of people are touching many different products at a time.

What is the makeup of the majority of your business or best seller?

Manufacturing custom products, engagement rings, luxury watches as well as buying luxury goods from the public, including fine watches and custom jewelry. During this downturn, the amount of buyers has been a fraction of what it's been because luxury goods are the last thing people buy.

Usually when a financial crisis occurs, we have a lot of people willing to sell merchandise. But right now, people are too afraid to even leave their house, so that portion of our business has been affected as well.

What are you looking forward to once the lockdown is lifted?

We're looking forward to seeing our loyal customers again. Whether they're purchasing something or just stopping by to say hello, they're a part of our family.

Is there any special or information you wish to share with the public?

Financial downturn or booming economy, we beat everyone's prices for custom jewelry in town. Right now, we've moved to an appointment-only format.

Make an appointment by emailing

aaajewelers1946@gmail.com

801-359-2035. | 601 S. State Street

Courtesy Photo

RubySnap

Tami M. Steggell:

CEO, Founder

Director of Appetites

What has been the hardest obstacle to work out?

Our sales have been down 60% for the past four weeks. We are starting to see numbers slowly pick up as consumers are gaining more confidence in how companies are taking extra precautions to keep the public safe, while still offering services they have come to love. We have kept our spirits high and we are trying to spread as much local joy as possible. The curbside pickup requires much more effort and running—it's a built in workout (whoot!) and seeing faces of old and new customers is a true pleasure!

How will this change the way you do business after it is over?

It has been terrific to launch into new avenues of customer service we had already been working towards and we're luckily prepared for with our new delivery and pre-order pickup through the new RubySnap App. We only recently launched the app in mid-January, so we're excited to get the word out much faster. That fact that it was already in place was an amazing gift!

What's been the biggest seller?

Curbside one dozen has been our biggest seller. Our delivery has taken a huge jump, therefore, we've added more drivers, and our shipping has picked up significantly as well. We now offer half dozen for curbside pickup, including frozen bake-at-home dough, and PB Wows, drinks, merchandise, you name it! We have your back! Our two monthly specials are available in the app: the BillieAnn cookie a coconut carrot curry, and the Myle cookie—black rice lemongrass, both rockstar cookies.

What are you looking forward to doing once the lockdown is lifted?

Throwing a big outdoor party to thank everyone who has trusted us to serve them. I want to bring in a band and give a big shout out to all who have graciously supported local and kept our staff with jobs. We are so grateful!

Are there any specials or information you wish to share with the public?

Yes! This month is DO YOUR BLUE and we are offering the PatsyJane blackberry cookie in the DO YOUR BLUE box to support autism. Our profits will go to serve families with Autism. We also have a new browned butter, walnut chocolate chip cookie that we are launching May 15. We will start offering this cookie as a "thank you bonus cookie" with every order. This is the only way you will be able to get this cookie until our May launch.

click to enlarge

In addition,

We are wearing our signature RubySnap bandana's as face masks at curbside, along with nitrile gloves, and every package is shrink wrapped to keep germs out. We are here to cater to any wish you might want to add to your delivery or curbside orders, from drinks, merchandise, bake-at-home dough. Give us a chance to show off, we care about caring and we are here because of public support.

801.834.6111

770 S 300 West

rubysnap.com

Courtesy Photo

Feldman's Deli

Michael Feldman: Manager / Owner



What's been the biggest seller?

Our Sloppy Joe and Reubens. We also sell out of bagels everyday.

What are you looking forward to doing once the lockdown is lifted?

Kibitzing with customers, having our full menu back, music on Friday and Saturday nights, and restarting Old Jews Telling Jokes. The next show will be our 40th!

Are there any specials or information you wish to share with the public?

Just best wishes for all of us trying to get to the other side of this. Stay safe and healthy. Thanks to our phenomenal staff for their focus and to our amazing customers for their support and generosity and can't wait to have you back soon!

What has been the hardest obstacle to work out?

The most difficult thing was to recreate our business model—making takeout our priority and making it easy for customers. But employees rose to the occasion and customers have been amazing, showing fantastic generosity.

How will this change the way you do business after it is over?

We now have online ordering and takeout has proven to be easier than expected. Plus we had time for a real deep clean, including refinishing our tables!

2005 E 2700 S | 801.906.0369

Feldmansdeli.com

Courtesy Photo

Fiddler's Elbow & Salt Lake Pizza and Pasta

Al Dieffenbach: Manager / Owner

What has been the hardest obstacle to work out?

Paying the bills that have accrued during this time.

How will this change the way you do business after it is over?

Once we are able to allow the general public back into our restaurants, we will embrace and let our loyal customers know that we love and missed them because our customers are the best!

It is very emotional for me to stand curbside and see them daily and not allow them to enter and enjoy all that our restaurants and bars have to offer!

What's been the biggest seller?

Nachos, Garlic Burgers, Pizzas, Pastas,and Calamari.

What are looking forward to doing once the lockdown is lifted?

Creating a neighborhood cohesion that a public gathering place provides! Oh and Great Food and Drink!

801.463.9393 for Curbside

1063 E ast 2100 S

Full menu from Noon to 8 PM Daily.

Use GrubHub for delivery.

Courtesy Photo

Gardner Village / Naborhood Bakery

Megan Hall:

General Manager / Executive Chef

What has been the hardest obstacle to work out?

Gardner Village is a place that encourages people to come stay awhile. It's been hard to be able to create our goal of raving fan service when we need to ask customers to keep their distance and aren't able to allow them to stay and enjoy as long as we'd like them to be able to.

How will this change the way you do business after it is over?

Food has traditions and memories mixed in. Those are hard to replace and create at home. I think this is teaching us how to make ways for people to more easily take the food they love and have those traditions and memories with us home. We've introduced our Famous Chicken Pot Pies as a take and bake option so that while people can't have them with us we can help them still have that comfort food at home.

What's been the biggest seller?

Our take and bake Chicken Pot Pies and basic staples of flour and yeast that we've been able to help those in need.

What are you looking forward to doing once the lockdown is lifted?

Celebrating Gardner Village's 40th Birthday and Naborhood Bakery's 100th Birthday. We are excited to have people back in our dining rooms and in our shops continuing to make those memories and traditions with us.

Are there any specials or information you wish to share with the public?

Thank you for the support. We have been so grateful and excited to see our regulars and even new faces helping support local businesses during this time. We can't wait to continue to serve you and meet you all in person soon!

801.566.8903 | 1100 W. 7800 South

Courtesy Photo

Schmidt Body & Paint

Tracy Schmidt:

Manager / Owner

What has been the most difficult challenge as the owner of a business?

For me it has & will probably continue to be is keep employees from not being scared. I have to ensure them that I will be there for them & their families. We will continue to do are best to keep shop busy positive & productive!

How will this change the way you do business after it is over?

This won't change anything for us as business goes, it will make us stronger in the end. We have always tried to put out a good product and make employee's and customers feel like family!

What's is the main concentration of your business?

We have a wide verity of clientele from farmers, construction, mining, as well as insurance work to just the everyday person driving down the street. We take pride in all of the things we can do for the hole community.

What are you looking forward to doing once the lockdown is lifted?

What we are looking for when this goes away is taking the time to enjoy friends and family again in the way we have always done.It has been weird for me not to hug and shake hands with others. Hopefully when this is over we can look back and learn from this to be stronger than we were before and also not to forget what this has done to are families and are businesses. I believe that this is a lesson for us, telling us we need to slow down and get back to the basics, to take the time for others to really enjoy life. We don't have a whole lot of time here so just be kind to one another!

Are there any specials or information you wish to share with the public?

We want to let them know we are a local small family operated auto body repair shop that has been serving Utah for three generations and looking to forward to serving for many more!

801.487.5483 | 1229 S. 300 West (North side of the building)

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo

Citywide Home Loans

Julie A. Brizzee:

Senior Loan Officer



What has been the hardest obstacle to work out?

Honestly. Citywide acted promptly and efficiently in making sure all employees had the ability to work from home. So for me as a loan officer there has been no interruption in my ability to be 100%

How will this change the way you do business after it is over?

Spending more time in my office at work and sharing in the comradery with my fellow co-workers and not working from home as much.

What makes up the majority of your business or best seller?

Entirely referral based. Past clients and AWESOME realtors like Babs DeLay

What are you looking forward to doing once the lockdown is lifted?

Hugging friends and family

Are there any specials or information you wish to share with the public?

I give good deals to all my borrowers. Dah. LOL

9785 S Monroe Street Suite 200

801.971.2574

Jinelle Watts

Glover Nursery

Rod Glover:

Manager /Owner



What has been the hardest obstacle to work out?

Customers practicing safe distancing and cell phone sharing. They want to show us pictures of their plants or problems.

How will this change the way you do business after it is over?

I think all human beings will realize just how vulnerable we can be. I think we'll all sanitize better in all aspects. We probably won't change business practices much because we are a 90% outdoor facility.

What makes up the majority of your business or best seller?

Shrubs have always been the one item that leads the sales category. This year vegetables have increased two fold. However, vegetables are not a large percentage of our gross sales.

What are you looking forward to doing once the lockdown is lifted?

Quit worrying about whether to wear a face mask or not! Personally I am looking forward to getting out to restaurants and a few movies. I hope they have Red Butte concerts this year. Always enjoy those.

Are there any specials or information you wish to share with the public?

We always have monthly specials that can be found on our website etc. Gardening is very therapeutic and always has been.

801.562.5496 | 9275S. 1300 West

glovernursery.com

Courtesy Photo

Shades Brewing

Alexandra Ortiz:

Co-owner

What has been the hardest obstacle to work out?

The most difficult are fixed costs such as rent and loan payments, payroll. Also not being able to ship or deliver beer to people's doors like other states.

How will this change the way you do business after it is over?

We've started offering Take and Bake Pizza with success. Once we re-open, we'll be able to add food and extend our hours to include lunch.

What makes up the majority of your business or best seller?

Our best seller is our Quarantine Pack. This is a mega-sampler of all our products, 24 beers for $50.00.

What are you looking forward to doing once the lockdown is lifted?

What we're looking forward to is delighting our customers with five new fabulous beers we have planned for Craft Beer Week. Each of these beers is a collaboration with another brewery including one in Brazil. Craft Beer Week is in May. We don't know what life will be like in May or if Craft Beer Week will happen as scheduled. Most likely we will wait to release our collaboration beers until the taproom re-opens.

Are there any specials or information you wish to share with the public?

We just want to thank them for all the love and support. Our number one priority is taking care of our employees. We've had many customers drive over an hour to buy beer directly from us. Their support has made it possible to keep all of our employees working. No one has been laid off. We've been able to make payroll and we are not able to do this without their ongoing support.

For everyone's safety and to improve service, we set up our beer to go table outside on our dock everyday between 3:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. No one has to go into a confined space to buy from us. Customers can drive right into our dock and we'll load them up.

(435) 200-3009 | 154 W Utopia Ave

shadesbrewing.beer

Steve Conlin

Ogden's Own Distillery Inc

Steve Conlin:

President/CEO

What has been the hardest obstacle to work out?

Dealing with he FDA. I thought the TTB has a shitty website. The FDA is a nightmare.

How will this change the way you do business after it is over?

Possibly, we might have found a permanent secondary product line; hand sanitizer. It would require working out additional licensing issues.

What makes up the majority of your business or best seller?

Five Wives Vodka and other spirits!

What are you looking forward to doing once the lockdown is lifted?

Going on a trip.

Are there any specials or information you wish to share with the public?

We will keep making hand sanitizer as long as we can and are allowed to. Ingredient supplies are in short supply, but we've pumped out about 2,500 gallons so far!

801.458.1995 | 3075 Grant Ave.

ogdensown.com