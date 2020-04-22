Our Community part 3 

Courtesy Photo

Since early March, we've watched the coronavirus (COVID-19) spread uncontrollably around the earth while the U.S. became its new global epicenter. We've seen our friends' businesses close for an undetermined amount of time, and we witnessed government "leaders" at every level trip up in their handling of the crisis, from organization to communication (nothing new for most of them). Like you, we can't wait to put all this COVID-19 business behind us. Who doesn't need a hug!

Human health is our No. 1 priority. We obsess over the numbers, so thank you to those who follow the #staysafestayhome directive—it appears to be working everywhere except for the Darwin Award candidates around the state who can't seem to put their personal priorities above those of the full society. STFH! That said, separating human health from financial health in daily conversation is nearly impossible: No health, no finances.

As we talk about what this world will look like when the pandemic inevitably passes, we cannot forget the folks who were forced to sacrifice financially to preserve our physical health. That's why, in this issue and issues to follow, City Weekly will highlight members of the local business community who paid the freight for coronavirus spread. It's important to understand that the experiences of our neighbors are uniquely different when working from home is simply not an option. Please get to know the individuals on these pages, and as alwaysSUPPORT LOCAL!

—Pete Saltas, Publisher

Autumn Kunz

Owner, Hive Keeper

Beehive Buds CBD

What's been your biggest challenge?

Our business is based on face-to-face connection through community events and personal services. Figuring out how to shift our offerings while complying with social distancing has been interesting—to say the least.

Will your business model change?

Once our regular services and offerings resume, we will have already put different protocols and standards in place to address safety and health in a more comprehensive way so that our clients feel more comfortable.

What is your bestselling item?

Everyone loves our care packages that include an oral CBD tincture, Queen Bee Healing Salve and your choice of a CBD bath bomb, roll on or spray on. But even more than that, it's our employees! Our employees and the way they go out of their way to care for and help our clients is what sets us aside from other CBD companies. When clients can get a personal consultation, massage or therapeutic yoga session with their CBD purchase along with community resources and a variety of other offerings—it makes taking care of yourself convenient and appealing.

What are you looking forward to when social distancing ends?

Being "with" our beautiful community once again—that in-person synergy that comes from gathering and sharing presence with each other.

Are you offering any specials?

We offer free shipping or doorstep delivery for all of our products. To encourage our community to keep sharing and connecting during this time, follow our social media for our buy-one-get-one-free deals as well as weekly giveaways. We're supporting other local businesses and products with giveaways to restaurants and retailers.

How are you personally passing the time?

I've been walking a lot. I've planted a garden and done other home projects that I never have time for.

What are you working on now?

On the business side, re-launching our app to offer products from local businesses we love and support in lieu of services like massages and retreats. On the personal side, I'm working on being more, doing less.

What's a takeaway from this?

Be flexible and you will find resilience.

What day is it?

Today!

Your parting shot?

We City Weekly!

801.900.HIVE | beehivebudscbd.com

Isaac Atencio

Co-owner

The Salt Lake Barber Co.

What's been your biggest challenge?

In regard to the closure of "nonessential" businesses, the hair industry is one that has been largely forgotten or underrepresented. Many people forget that most of us are independent contractors and are self-employed. We aren't typically eligible for unemployment insurance and benefits that standard employees can apply for. Even with the CARES Act in place, applying for these benefits has been very cumbersome, to say the least.

Will your business model change?

Our overall business model will stay the same. However, we'll be taking as many precautions as we can. Using masks and other PPE as necessary, disinfecting tools and work areas, taking social distancing measures very seriously, etc. We have even considered taking temperatures before starting services since we have to be up close and personal with clients.

What are you looking forward to when social distancing ends?

Everyone who works at The Salt Lake Barber Co. is anxious to get back to work, not only to have an income once again but to see the community that we have cultivated. That's really what gets us all going each day. The shop is more than a place to get a haircut, it is a community and a safe space for people of all walks of life. We are excited to get back to that.

Are you offering any specials?

We aren't currently running specials, however, our individual barbers are accepting prepayments for future services. We have more info on how to make prepayments to the service provider of your choice on the front page of our website SaltLakeBarberCo.com.

How are you passing the time?

I've been doing a ton of handyman work at the house before moving soon. I have also been spending time learning about many aspects of business that I have been outsourcing in order to streamline our business. I have been doing my best to stay as occupied and sane as possible.

What are you working on now?

I am filing my personal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance application. It is a pain. Also working with my business partner, Eric Stone, on changes we can make to improve our business model overall.

What's a takeaway from this?

I am a very politically active person. The biggest takeaway for me is that we, as citizens of the "wealthiest and greatest" country in the world have been incredibly let down by our government and leadership. This extends to our governor. This crisis is an eye-opener for anyone who has yet to see that our government should be working more for the average citizen, not to keep money in politician's pockets or making corporations and the wealthy more powerful.

Your parting shot?

I'd like to first thank our local leadership for doing what they can to this point, with their hands tied by the Governor's Office. Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson Salt Lake County Councilwoman Shireen Ghorbani and Utah Sen. Derek Kitchen have been great advocates during this time.

Now is a time for compassion. Talk with your friends and family, acquaintances and strangers (while social distancing, of course) and learn from their experiences. Get to know and understand how this pandemic has affected everyone's situation differently. You will likely be surprised just how hard this has hit someone else and the varying degrees of people's circumstances.

And then let that knowledge fuel the necessity to take action and insure that we aren't let down by our elected officials like this ever again. Vote.

385.261.2196

10 E. 800 South, SLC

saltlakebarberco.com

Philip Grubisa

Owner/partner

Beltex Meats

What's been your biggest challenge?

We've had to quickly become a delivery service overnight. Keeping up with the hundreds of deliveries a week has made us learn how to manage "shipping," so to speak.

Will your business model change?

It certainly has us entertaining the idea of having more of an online-store presence

What is your bestselling item?

Right now, it's our Butchers Basic Bag we're direct delivering. Normally, it's everything in our Butcher's Bag.

What are you looking forward to when social distancing ends?

Throwing a party, a cookout on the patio "... getting drunk with people."

Are you offering any specials?

We are still operating and are very busy. We do have this limited offering, but this is the time to allow yourself to be cooking out of your comfort zone.

How are you passing the time?

I work more now this time of year than I ever have with this company.

What are you working on now?

Bought a fixer-upper in November 2019, so any chance I get. I work on those projects.

What's a takeaway from this?

Put your head down and keep working ...good things come to those who do.

Your parting shot?

We can't thank the love we've received from Utah [government] during this. True support has been pouring through our doors via orders.

801.532.2641

511 E. 900 South, SLC

beltexmeats.com

Gregg Chamberlain

Owner

Kaiser's Texas Bar-B-Q

What's been your biggest challenge?

At first, it was how much food to prepare.

Will your business model change?

We will be serving guests in the building.

What is your bestselling item?

Barbecue rib tips at $5.99 pound.

What are you looking forward to when social distancing ends?

Working at full speed.

Are you offering any specials?

Prices may change pnce the meat chain returns to production.

How are you passing the time?

Eat, sleep, return to work.

What are you working on now?

The CityWeekly survey.

What's a takeaway from this?

#!@¢

Your parting shot?

Prayers for those who need them.

801.355.0499 | 962 S. 300 West, SLC

saltlakebbq.com