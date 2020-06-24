click to enlarge

Opportunity Drawing to Support BLM

A coalition of local businesses has come together to organize a drawing in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. More than 170 businesses have donated $20,000 in prizes for this opportunity drawing. I first learned of the event via Normal Ice Cream's (169 E. 900 South, normal.club) Instagram account (@normal.club), and the rules seem pretty straightforward. Those interested in getting the chance to win some great prizes from local businesses—including a subscription to Normal's Pint Club—while contributing to organizations supporting Black Lives Matter can purchase tickets via Venmo; winners will be announced on July 1. All ticket proceeds will be donated to organizations like the ACLU and Black Lives Matter Utah. For more details, check out Normal Ice Cream on Instagram.

Pretty Bird Expands to Sugarhouse

The team at Pretty Bird Chicken has announced that they will be opening a second location in Sugar House this fall. This comes as good news to anyone who has found themselves waiting in line for some of Pretty Bird's famous Nashville hot chicken at their cozy current location (146 Regent Street) behind the Eccles Theater. The second Pretty Bird will be located in the 7-21 Strip Mall on 700 East and 2100 South, and will be complete with a larger dining and kitchen space where the Pretty Bird team can accommodate the throngs of people craving Pretty Bird's signature fried chicken.

Thirst Opens in Millcreek

In other local expansion news, Thirst Drinks recently opened its fourth location, this one in Millcreek (3063 E. 3300 South, thirstdrinks.com). This location will be Thirst's second brick-and-mortar store, with its other two locations on the University of Utah campus and in the Vivint SmartHome Arena. Thirst was founded by local entrepreneur Ethan Cisneros, who started the company while he was a freshman at the University of Utah. Since then, Thirst has remained competitive with the other soft drink and cookie eateries that have sprung up all over Utah. Those new to these casual, sugared-up watering holes can find a wide range of soda pop cocktails along with pretzels, cookies and popcorn.

