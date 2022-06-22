Open and Shut 

click to enlarge Benjamin Wood

Legislative leaders look on as Utah Gov. Spencer Cox cuts a ribbon to formally open the new Utah State Prison.

NORTHWEST QUADRANT—State leaders were triumphant Wednesday at the ribbon-cutting for Utah’s new prison, cracking joking about the years of controversy surrounding its construction, praising its design and abundant use of natural lighting and stating, emphatically, that the decision to relocate the State Prison from Draper to the shores of the Great Salt Lake was the right one.

“As Brigham Young said, ‘This is the place.’ This is the right place for the Utah State Prison,” said Sen. Jerry Stevenson, R-Layton. “This area will be a diamond for Salt Lake City and for their economic development into the future.”

Stevenson suggested the prison relocation was among the smartest financial decisions the state has ever made, placing the facility closer to employees, visitors and service providers, while opening up prime real estate around the Point of the Mountain for redevelopment. And he effectively confirmed what city residents long suspected, that alternate construction sites were never under serious consideration.

“We could have told you where it was going to be built within two weeks,” of the candidate sites being announced, Stevenson said.

That comment was one of several during the ribbon-cutting ceremony that both validated and dismissed the concerns of prison detractors. The event also featured comments exclusively from white men—Lt. Gov. Diedre Henderson was seated on stage, but did not offer remarks.

State Division of Facilities Construction and Management (DFCM) director Jim Russell noted the “major obstacles” that the project encountered, from the pandemic and earthquakes that hit the broader community, to the soaring costs of labor and materials that pushed the build over budget, to more location-specific issues like insects, exposure to the elements and the task of elevating the entire site above the surrounding marshland.

“You didn’t need a shovel to hit groundwater,” Russell said.

But the final product, Russell said, is one where incarcerated people can experience something closer to a normal, comfortable life, and where true rehabilitation is possible. “This facility will be a leg up on them being able to regain their lives, rebuild their lives and rebuild their families,” he said.

The prison’s housing facilities are largely situated along a central, “Main Street” corridor. Initially opening with roughly 3,600 beds, the campus is designed in a way that facilitates future expansion, if necessary.

In the medium-security areas open to the public and press during Wednesday’s event, corrections officers explained that beds are grouped into larger “dorm” areas, as well as smaller eight-bed and two-bed units. The ability to self-select between housing styles is one of the privileges that a prisoner can earn through good behavior, the officers said.

click to enlarge Benjamin Wood

An empty 8-bed cell at the new Utah State Prison.

During his remarks, House Speaker Brad Wilson, R-Kaysville, quoted Winston Churchill and talked of how Utah nearly missed out on moving the prison north. He said he was originally opposed to the relocation, but had come to appreciate the benefits that it offers.

“This facility is going to be better for inmates, better for our valued and important corrections officers, and better for the State of Utah,” Wilson said.

Wilson also ribbed Gov. Spencer Cox, asking him to personally ensure that a “Dead End” sign on the road outside the prison is taken down.

“The whole purpose in investing a billion dollars out here was to ensure that this facility is not a dead end,” Wilson said. “It’s not a dead end. It’s actually a place where they can hit the reset button and leave here better than when they came in.”

click to enlarge Benjamin Wood

An empty block of cells at the new Utah State Prison.

Cox said that the construction of the new prison is the largest project of its kind in state history, comprising 35 buildings and 1.35 million square feet of operational space on roughly 200 acres of land. But he noted that erecting the prison also required the buildout of roads and utilities, which will accelerate development of the Utah Inland Port and other initiatives in the city’s industrial Northwest Quadrant.

“It’s the key to opening up an economic hub for the west side of Salt Lake, something that’s been needed for a long time,” Cox said. “It’s not just the prison, it’s what gets to happen now around the prison. And it’s not just what happens here, it’s what happens where the former prison sits.”

Cox said Wednesday’s ribbon-cutting signals the completion of “Phase I” of the prison relocation. Phase II, he said, will now see redevelopment of the former prison site off the Interstate 15 corridor in Draper near Point of the Mountain. While many specifics of that project have yet to be finalized, preliminary plans and conceptional designs indicate a mixed-use concentration of housing, office space and retail, with regional connections to transit and trails.

“There are too many small minds in our world today,” Cox said. “We need to get back to a country of building, a country that dreams big and inspires others to dream big as well.”

He suggested the new prison will be a catalyst for new state approaches to incarceration, with a renewed emphasis on decreasing recidivism and keeping people out of the justice system.

“Our hope is that when they return to our neighborhoods, they will have a new sense of community,” Cox said. “They will have the tools necessary to rebuild their lives, and that doesn’t happen if you just put people in a box.”