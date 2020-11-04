click to enlarge

One Dude's Pizza Opens

Northern Utah is proving to be a hotspot when it comes to new and experimental takes on pizza. One Dude's Pizza (21 Main Street, 801-544-5469, ondedudespizzaco.com), a joint that serves its pies on a waffle crust, recently opened its doors in Layton. It's tough to tell whether this is a gimmick or not. Honestly, I can see the value of serving up pizza on a waffle—those little golden brown squares are designed for holding sauce, and landing the right texture could very much enhance the pizza eating experience. Either way, I love that any road trip that takes me north of Salt Lake can include a stop to pick up some creative pizza. We'll be seeing you soon, One Dude.

Art of Making Gnocchi

Chef Katie Weinner of SLC POP (slcpop.com) will be hosting a free gnocchi-making workshop in collaboration with Alta Community Enrichment (altacommunity.org) on Nov. 5 at 6 p.m. As someone who has tried and failed to make gnocchi several times in the past, this is an event I'm particularly looking forward to. This is a virtual event, so attendees can register via the Alta Community Enrichment website where they can also find a shopping list that includes all the ingredients they'll need to participate. Chief Weinner has been a force for culinary ingenuity in Utah since starting SLC POP, and her experience as an instructor will make this an informative and tasty event.

Once in A Lifetime Dinner

If you happen to love wine and Italian food while also having a thousand bucks burning a hole in your pocket, you'll want to check out Veneto's (370 E., 900 South, 801-359-0708, venetoslc.com) Once in a Lifetime Dinner. The Veneto team has secured 11 different wines that are rare enough for them to call "impossible to find" for this extravagant event. In addition to sampling these rarest of wines, you'll get to enjoy the Veneto team be preparing a meal worthy of the evening's spirit. The event takes place on Nov. 11 at 6:30 p.m., and seating will be extremely limited. For more details and reservations, call Veneto directly.

Quote of the Week: "I'd rather have leftover pizza than leftover feelings." –Sarah Burgess