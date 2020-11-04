 One Dude's Pizza Opens | Food News | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly

We need your help.

Newspapers and media companies nationwide are closing or suffering mass layoffs since the coronavirus impacted all of us starting in March. City Weekly's entire existence is directly tied to people getting together in groups--in clubs, restaurants, and at concerts and events--which are the industries most affected by new coronavirus regulations.

Our industry is not healthy. Yet, City Weekly has continued publishing thanks to the generosity of readers like you. Utah needs independent journalism more than ever, and we're asking for your continued support of our editorial voice. We are fighting for you and all the people and businesses hardest hit by this pandemic.

You can help by making a one-time or recurring donation on PressBackers.com, which directs you to our Galena Fund 501(c)(3) non-profit, a resource dedicated to help fund local journalism. It is never too late. It is never too little. Thank you. DONATE

November 04, 2020 Eat & Drink » Food News

One Dude's Pizza Opens 

The latest local foodie news.

By
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share
click to enlarge dine_backburner_2.png

One Dude's Pizza Opens
Northern Utah is proving to be a hotspot when it comes to new and experimental takes on pizza. One Dude's Pizza (21 Main Street, 801-544-5469, ondedudespizzaco.com), a joint that serves its pies on a waffle crust, recently opened its doors in Layton. It's tough to tell whether this is a gimmick or not. Honestly, I can see the value of serving up pizza on a waffle—those little golden brown squares are designed for holding sauce, and landing the right texture could very much enhance the pizza eating experience. Either way, I love that any road trip that takes me north of Salt Lake can include a stop to pick up some creative pizza. We'll be seeing you soon, One Dude.

Art of Making Gnocchi
Chef Katie Weinner of SLC POP (slcpop.com) will be hosting a free gnocchi-making workshop in collaboration with Alta Community Enrichment (altacommunity.org) on Nov. 5 at 6 p.m. As someone who has tried and failed to make gnocchi several times in the past, this is an event I'm particularly looking forward to. This is a virtual event, so attendees can register via the Alta Community Enrichment website where they can also find a shopping list that includes all the ingredients they'll need to participate. Chief Weinner has been a force for culinary ingenuity in Utah since starting SLC POP, and her experience as an instructor will make this an informative and tasty event.

Once in A Lifetime Dinner
If you happen to love wine and Italian food while also having a thousand bucks burning a hole in your pocket, you'll want to check out Veneto's (370 E., 900 South, 801-359-0708, venetoslc.com) Once in a Lifetime Dinner. The Veneto team has secured 11 different wines that are rare enough for them to call "impossible to find" for this extravagant event. In addition to sampling these rarest of wines, you'll get to enjoy the Veneto team be preparing a meal worthy of the evening's spirit. The event takes place on Nov. 11 at 6:30 p.m., and seating will be extremely limited. For more details and reservations, call Veneto directly.

Quote of the Week: "I'd rather have leftover pizza than leftover feelings." –Sarah Burgess

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags:

More Food News »

More by Alex Springer

  • Depression Dining

    It's hard out there, so eat something that makes you happy.
    • By Alex Springer
    • Nov 4, 2020

  • Ogden Restaurant Week

    The latest local foodie news.
    • By Alex Springer
    • Oct 28, 2020

  • Sabor to Adore

    Find all your Central American favorites at Sabor Latino.
    • By Alex Springer
    • Oct 28, 2020
  • More »

Latest in Food News

Readers also liked…

Promotions
···

© 2020 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation