Guten Tag 

Pretty much since the dawn of time, graffiti has been a regular feature in any community, and Salt Lake City is, of course, no exception.

Almost every abandoned building has something scrawled on the exterior. Even new developments under construction aren't immune, with barriers, driveway walls and fencing oftentimes tagged.

Graffiti has become so ubiquitous nowadays that it mostly just fades into the background unnoticed. I once kept count of all the times I've spotted "ZOOT" around SLC, but quickly lost interest after a few weeks when the number surpassed 75.

The easiest way for graffiti to catch my eye nowadays is when the message is funny or unexpected. For example, the transformation of Star Steel (Genesee Avenue and 700 West) to Steely Dan—the popular jazz rock band of the early '70s—or the reminder for kids to eat their vegetables written on the playground equipment at Warm Springs Park (Wall Street and 300 West) both gave me a good chuckle.

Those two messages, by the way, are long gone now. Star Steel has since changed ownership and goes by a different name, whereas I'd imagine some angst-driven preteen who hates healthy eating removed the veggie reminder. Even the wittiest of graffiti seems destined to be erased.

But a few of my personal favorites are still around. A little sappy I know, but I enjoyed how someone added onto a chevron-shaped utility marker at 800 East and 2100 South—a common symbol I've seen all over—converting it into a literal message of "LOVE." And the "ENCHILADAS" etched into a curing sidewalk at 200 East and 100 South certainly made me hungry.

It's interesting how sidewalk graffiti seems to have the most longevity. Is this a commentary on the car-centric world we live in or maybe a testament to how pedestrians are too preoccupied with their phones? Regardless, take note, graffiti artists: If you want a sense of permanence, try looking down to the street, not up at the walls!