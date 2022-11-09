 Guten Tag | News | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly
DONATE
Support the Free Press.
Facts matter. Truth matters. Journalism matters.
Salt Lake City Weekly has been Utah's source of independent news and in-depth journalism since 1984.
Donate today to ensure the legacy continues.

November 09, 2022 News

Guten Tag 

On the Street with Bryant Heath

By
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share
news_streets_2_stillaround.png

Pretty much since the dawn of time, graffiti has been a regular feature in any community, and Salt Lake City is, of course, no exception.

Almost every abandoned building has something scrawled on the exterior. Even new developments under construction aren't immune, with barriers, driveway walls and fencing oftentimes tagged.

Graffiti has become so ubiquitous nowadays that it mostly just fades into the background unnoticed. I once kept count of all the times I've spotted "ZOOT" around SLC, but quickly lost interest after a few weeks when the number surpassed 75.

The easiest way for graffiti to catch my eye nowadays is when the message is funny or unexpected. For example, the transformation of Star Steel (Genesee Avenue and 700 West) to Steely Dan—the popular jazz rock band of the early '70s—or the reminder for kids to eat their vegetables written on the playground equipment at Warm Springs Park (Wall Street and 300 West) both gave me a good chuckle.

Those two messages, by the way, are long gone now. Star Steel has since changed ownership and goes by a different name, whereas I'd imagine some angst-driven preteen who hates healthy eating removed the veggie reminder. Even the wittiest of graffiti seems destined to be erased.

But a few of my personal favorites are still around. A little sappy I know, but I enjoyed how someone added onto a chevron-shaped utility marker at 800 East and 2100 South—a common symbol I've seen all over—converting it into a literal message of "LOVE." And the "ENCHILADAS" etched into a curing sidewalk at 200 East and 100 South certainly made me hungry.

It's interesting how sidewalk graffiti seems to have the most longevity. Is this a commentary on the car-centric world we live in or maybe a testament to how pedestrians are too preoccupied with their phones? Regardless, take note, graffiti artists: If you want a sense of permanence, try looking down to the street, not up at the walls!

news_streets_1_stillaround.png
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags:

  |  

More News »

Trending

About The Author

Bryant Heath

More by Bryant Heath

  • Unseen Alleys

    On the Street with Bryant Heath
    • By Bryant Heath
    • Nov 2, 2022

  • Tank Note

    On the Street with Bryant Heath
    • By Bryant Heath
    • Oct 26, 2022

  • Fall Transitions

    On the Street with Bryant Heath
    • By Bryant Heath
    • Oct 19, 2022
  • More »

Latest in News

  • Play Time

    All abilities welcome at the renovated Draper City Park playground.
    • By Aimee L. Cook
    • Nov 9, 2022

  • Kanell's Farewell

    Kanell's Furniture to close after a century in business.
    • By Aimee L. Cook
    • Nov 9, 2022

  • Unseen Alleys

    On the Street with Bryant Heath
    • By Bryant Heath
    • Nov 2, 2022
  • More »
Promotions
···

© 2022 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation