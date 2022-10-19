Fall Transitions 

It's nice to have autumn finally upon us. After a seemingly endless streak of 100-degree days and record-breaking temperatures, it feels more than just a relief to have this past summer behind us.

In Utah, especially, autumn has always been a season of transition. You can practically hear camera shutters clicking across the valley as leaf peepers travel through such color-changing scenes as Millcreek Canyon or the Alpine Loop.

But you can find plenty of transitions in Salt Lake City without having to leave the urban core—if you know where to look. Green spaces like the large Wasatch Community Gardens, located in the central portion of the city at 800 South and 600 East, is a great spot to catch the fleeting nature of things.

The collage above shows a series of aerial photos at this particular garden throughout the growing season from May until October. What starts as a mostly colorless arrangement of planter boxes and ground cover becomes more green and lush as the months pass by until, inevitably, returning back to their brown hues, post-harvest.

Unlike the routine of a plant's life cycle, the change in graffiti scattered throughout the city is mostly unpredictable. You never know when or where a fresh coat of paint will be sprayed onto a wall.

The collage below captures the evolution over the past year of the Pyramid Wall, one of the last legal graffiti walls in the city. Located across Genesee Avenue from the iconic Summum Pyramid on 700 West—another well-known, unusual SLC site—this wall has seen decades of changes as generations of artists have added their work on top of this unusual canvas. I'd imagine it is more paint than wall at this point.

Of the nearly 1,000 quirky Salt Lake sights I've photographed so far, I'd estimate that one-third no longer remain in their original form. Nothing gold can stay, after all.