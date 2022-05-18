On the Dot 

Courtesy Photo

This weekend, the Gontiks are offering up an EP. It's one that fans will enjoy—and proofreaders will gnash their teeth over—called ( _ _ . ). This EP is the third in a series for the indie rock band, headed up by songwriter Gibson Bracken, each of the three works titled to play on the band's logo of an ellipsis. Thus, the prior two being ( . _ _ ) and ( _ . _ ).

To mark the occasion of ( _ _ . )'s arrival, there's a release party, scheduled for Saturday, May 20 at The International Artist Lounge, aka The International Bar (342 S. State); Bobo and DJ Fossil Arms are also set to appear at this free, 21-up show. The evening will bring a conclusion to a process that's been roughly two years in the making, as songwriter Bracken has been writing songs, recording them at his home studio, then testing them in the live setting with his now-consistent band of bassist Emmett Crofoot and drummer/guitarist Caine Wenner.

The two have given Bracken a considerable boost over the last year-and-change. During that time, he's taken the band out of the realm of home recording and deeper into the world of live performance. Of late, with pandemic restrictions loosening and the band tightening, the Gontiks have become a more regular presence in area clubs, with gigs at spots such as The DLC at Quarters, Kilby Court and the Urban Lounge.

"Playing shows with the guys has been amazing," Bracken wrote from Australia, where he enjoys dual citizenship. "Just recently, I've felt like we're starting to gain poise and composure as a live band. Being a studio-first project, this is a great feeling. The vibe at our shows have unspokenly changed, and that's what we've worked towards. No matter the track or the amount of people there, we play with our hearts on our sleeves.

"In terms of fan feedback and whatnot," he adds, "I think that we get most complimented on our total vibe. I think people like seeing three guys that look like individuals and are best buds. We strive to push the Gontiks forward, both in the studio and each show we play, leaving room for natural evolution and growth. To me, our energy is unspokenly given and received by the people that have interest in us. That's the way we like it."

As noted, Bracken's got Australian roots and spent the ages of 4-14 there, traveling back for extended stays. That was true this spring, as he visited for his best friend's wedding, staying there for a good chunk of April and May. Fun, yes. But the vacation did bring some wrinkles to the process of releasing ( _ _ . ).

The album's fifth track, "VoE," for example, was a late add, written, mixed and mastered in two hours. This was only due to the original fifth track being too short for the distributor to accept, thus spurring that fast and furious hunt for a new track. Luckily, he was up to the task. Prior to that need for a single-song burst, Bracken had been more patient, preferring to write and record with an ear toward growing as a lyricist.

Asked about next steps, the amiable Bracken noted that "we're constantly thinking about what's next, and that's exactly where we like being. More shows, a possible fall tour, videos, more music. Just more Gontiks."

The surest way to find information about the band's release and live shows is to visit here: linktr.ee/theGontiks. Less certain, but more fun, you can check the telephone and power poles around 9th and 9th, which typically feature a heavy dosage of the Gontiks' latest flier art.