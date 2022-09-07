 Old Lies Die Hard | Hits & Misses | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly
September 07, 2022 News » Hits & Misses

Old Lies Die Hard 

Bar License Lottery, Conduct Unbecoming

Old Lies Die Hard
It was 1990 when Utah's cultural judgmentalism met head-on with the humanity of its people. And Utahns may soon find out how much has changed since Bill Orton unexpectedly won a seat in Congress despite a not-so-stealth campaign to label him as gay. A free newspaper ran a large ad paid by the Republican Party with side-by-side images of "families." Karl Snow was shown with his family while Orton, who was then single, was shown alone. "Some candidates want you to believe that their personal values don't matter. ... Families do matter! Vote Republican," an op-ed in The Salt Lake Tribune recalled. Orton won. Today, the jury's still out about the fate of independent Evan McMullin in his race against incumbent GOP Sen. Mike Lee, but McMullin has long been dogged by at least one Trump/Lee supporter who called him a "closet homosexual." McMullin was single during his presidential run, but is now married and even rated a feature story about his newly formed family in the Deseret News. Marital status may not be a real issue in a campaign, but it persists among the cultural judges.

Bar License Lottery
GastronomicSLC.com isn't mincing words, mainly because the foodie news website is frustrated with the nonsensical morality that underwrites Utah's liquor laws. A recent article focused on a meeting of the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services (DABS) at which 14 Utah bars were vying for three liquor licenses. Population increases might throw three more into the mix, but a lot of bar owners are going away with nothing. "In recent months, commissioners have increasingly asked applicants about the scale of their operations, the number of seats they hope to fill and—ultimately—the tax dollars they might funnel into state coffers," Gastronomic founder Stuart Melling wrote. Melling valiantly attends most of the DABS meetings to bring some perspective. Yes, money is a big deal and often tips the scales. But what he's really mad at is the so-called business-friendly Legislature that now brings back mini bottles but shuns entrepreneurs.

Conduct Unbecoming
BYU and your daily newspapers are making out the latest incident of sports fans using racial slurs was a one-off. Someone in the stands at BYU yelled a racial epithet at a Duke volleyball player, The Salt Lake Tribune reported. And as with past incidents, including with the Utah Jazz, fans were banned. That is not solving the problem. Politicians are now blaming the straw man of critical race theory as a reason not to teach about diversity, equity and inclusion or worse yet, America's racist past. "This incident enhances the perception that Utah is not a welcome state to people of color, especially Black people, regardless of how true or false that perception is," the Boston Globe wrote. The perception is not false, and the incident is not a one-off.

Katharine Biele

Katharine Biele
Bio:
 A City Weekly contributor since 1992, Biele is the informed voice behind our Hits & Misses and Citizen Revolt columns. When not writing, you can catch her working to empower voters and defend democracy alongside the League of Women Voters.

