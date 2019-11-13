click to enlarge

Okonomiyaki Class

November is a great month for learning new recipes, especially if your Thanksgiving experience is of the pot luck variety. The Sandy location of Ocean Mart (115 W. 9000 South, 801-255-1118, oceanmart.net) is among the Wasatch Front's finest places to rejuvenate your culinary repertoire, and this week, they host a class focused on okonomiyaki, a dish that is often compared to pizza for its adaptability and comfort food vibes. Essentially, it's a savory pancake topped with ground beef or pork and slathered with toppings like dried seaweed and bonito flakes—a welcome addition to any holiday meal, if you ask me. The class takes place on Tuesday, Nov. 19, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., and tickets can be purchased via Eventbrite.

Sushi Tasting

For those more interested in consuming Japanese food than cooking it, Mint Tapas and Sushi (8391 S. 700 East, Sandy, 385-434-8022, mintsushiutah.com) is hosting a 10-course tasting menu on Monday, Nov. 18, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. It's a fixed price shindig that comes with two drink pairings, and it's most definitely not limited to sushi. You're looking at a menu that includes seared Wagyu, foie gras and shrimp massaman in addition to Chef Soy's take on octopus ceviche, salmon belly and Chilean sea bass. If you're after some small bites of high class, this event will be right up your alley. Tickets can be purchased via Mint's website.

It's Tofu Closes

A friend of mine recently let me know that It's Tofu (6949 S. 1300 East, Midvale) had actually, for reals and no shit, closed. Although this happened a little while ago, I wanted to take a moment and pay my respects. It's Tofu introduced me to Korean food, with its sizzling stone pots, boiling hot tofu soups and arrangement of tiny condiment cups known as banchan. Not only was the food comforting and unapologetically spicy when you asked for it, but they managed to capture and communicate a tactile connection with the food at your table that I have since come to appreciate about Korean food in general. This place will be missed.

Quote of the Week: "Teach a man to fish and you feed him for a lifetime. Unless he doesn't like sushi, then you have to teach him to cook."

—Auren Hoffman

Back Burner tips: comments@cityweekly.net