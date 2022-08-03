click to enlarge

Oh, the Humiliation

Bianca Chambers wasn't going to leave the sleuthing to the Detroit police after her Mercedes Benz was stolen. Using social media tips, she tracked her car all over the city, but each time she'd call 911, police would be too late to nab the thief. On July 13, though, she got lucky: The man who was driving her car parked and went to get his dreads twisted, and Chambers pounced. She walked into a barbershop, Fox2 Detroit reported, and confronted him. When he denied stealing her car, Chambers took him down by his dreadlocks. Customers subdued the unnamed man while Chambers slashed her own tires: "I thought he was gonna take off and I didn't know how long it was going to take for the police to pull up," she said. "You're just the dumbest criminal, that's all. You're joyriding in my car like nobody was going to see," she told the perp. Police said the man has a history of car theft.

The Litigious Society

Kent Slaughter of Springfield, Missouri, filed a class-action lawsuit against Bass Pro this month, alleging that the outdoor equipment superstore is not honoring its lifetime guarantee on the Redhead All-Purpose Wool socks he uses, the Springfield News-Leader reported. Slaughter says the warranty influenced his decision to buy the socks from Bass Pro, and until 2021, he was able to return them when they wore out for another pair with the same promise. However, last year, the store changed the merchandise; the new socks feature a distinctive stripe design and offer only a 60-day warranty. Slaughter's suit notes that the store's "The last sock you'll ever need to buy" claim is no longer true. Bass Pro didn't comment.

Who Knew?

• People in Gorakhpur, India, are struggling with record heat and lack of rainfall, as are many parts of the world. But according to the Daily Star, they had a different solution—and it worked! "It's a time-tested belief that frog weddings are held to bring in rain," said organizer Radhakant Verma. His group found two frogs on July 19 and held a wedding ceremony for them, with hundreds of people watching and a celebratory meal afterward. Sure enough, on July 20, the India Meteorological Department called for heavy rainfall in the area.

• More heat wave fun: University of British Columbia researcher Alison McAfee told Metro News that when outdoor temperatures exceed about 107 degrees Fahrenheit, drone (or male) bees begin to convulse, forcing their sex organs to explode from their bodies, an event that causes them to die from shock. "It's pretty extreme," McAfee said. "That's a temperature they shouldn't normally experience, but we were seeing drones getting stressed to the point of death." She believes drones are one of the most effective indicators of climate change.

Unclear on the Concept

Japan is famously known for its culture of overworking. Rather than try to change that culture, two Japanese companies have developed an upright nap pod, where workers can sneak in a quick, private power nap without having to nod off in the restroom or at their desks. The boxes have been compared to upright tanning beds, Oddity Central reported. They offer support for the head, knees and back, even as workers stay in the standing position. "It's better to sleep in a comfortable location," noted Saeko Kawashima of Itoki, the furniture company that collaborated on the product.

Ewwww

In southwestern Idaho, an annual phenomenon is creating slick spots on the highways, CBS2-TV reported. The Idaho Transportation Department headed out on July 21 with heavy equipment to scrape Mormon crickets off Highway 51. When the crickets are crushed by cars, the resulting goo can become hazardous for motorists. The department posted a video on its Facebook page, but warned viewers: "If you get queasy easily, don't watch this with the volume on." Crunch!

News You Can Use

It's hot everywhere, but Texas is showing off with consecutive days above 100 degrees—or even above 110. Some wild animals have a unique way of dealing with the heat, and it even has a fun name: splooting. WFAA-TV in Dallas reported on July 21 that squirrels are taking to the street, literally: lying facedown with all their limbs spread out. The rodents don't sweat or pant, so splooting in the shade helps them cool down. One little guy was even spotted splooting on a sidewalk vent.

The Entrepreneurial Spirit

Jim Battan, 57, of West Linn, Oregon, figured out a way to pay off his $110,000 backyard luxury pool: Since September 2020, Battan has hosted about 9,000 swimmers through an app called Swimply, NBC New York reported, making $177,000. Battan admits there's more to the job than providing towels. He and his wife spend 12 to 14 hours a week managing bookings and doing maintenance. "I love the income, but I generally caution people from it," Battan said. "It takes a lot of time to learn about pool chemistry and maintenance. I look at my pool chemicals probably five to 10 times a day." But at $70 per hour for five people, it's worth it to him.

Here Come Da Judge

KDKA-TV reported on July 19 that attorney Lauren Varnado, who was defending a Pittsburgh corporation in a courtroom in New Martinsville, West Virginia, accused Judge David W. Hummel Jr. of pulling a Colt .45 pistol out of his robes during the proceedings in March. Varnado alleged that Hummel pointed it "in a waving motion, like he was scanning, first at the defense counsel, and then (placed) it on the bench and slowly (turned) it to make sure the barrel of it is pointed at me." Because of the trial's contentious nature, Varnado had a security detail, but Hummel wouldn't allow them into the courtroom, saying, "I have bigger guns than they have." Varnado said she is working with the FBI and the West Virginia Judicial Investigation Commission. "He cannot stay on the bench," she said.

Awesome!

Ultra-marathoner Dave Proctor, 41, set a cross-Canada speed record on July 21 when he arrived in Victoria, British Columbia, the CBC reported. Proctor, of Okotoks, Alberta, set out from St. John's, Newfoundland, 67 1/2 days earlier, running an average of 66 miles per day. "I feel like I'm on top of the world," Proctor said upon his arrival. "I've just seen the most beautiful country in the world." Proctor ran through 12 pairs of shoes and consumed 9,000 calories per day. "Cinnamon buns and scones, I'm still not sick of it," he said. Achieving his "lifelong dream" came on his second attempt; in 2018, he succumbed to a back injury after 32 days of hitting the pavement.

