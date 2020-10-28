click to enlarge

Ogden Restaurant Week

This year's installment of Ogden Restaurant Week, our annual opportunity to explore Ogden's food scene, is going to be slightly adifferent. Instead of enjoying a week-long restaurant crawl up north, participating restaurants are offering $20 gift cards for $10. This will let those eager to explore some of Ogden's finest restaurants do so at their own pace—or when a basic sense of normalcy is restored to going out and being social. Participating restaurants include Rooster's Brewing Co., Lucky Slice Pizza, Yu's Maple Garden, Rovaili's and Union Grill, just to name a few. The event lasts for the entire month of November, but gift cards are already on sale—and you can snag them at ogdenrestaurantweek.com.

Pumpkin Spice By the Numbers

Our friends at MagnifyMoney (magnifymoney.com) had some interesting statistics about the pumpkin spice flavor phenomenon—especially as it relates to Utahns. The first and most shocking revelation from their study on pumpkin spice trends is that several vendors have been jacking up the prices of pumpkin spice products—that pumpkin spice latte from Starbucks, for example, is going to cost you over 15% more than their other items of the same size to enjoy. According to this year's study, Utah found itself in the demographic of shoppers who search most for pumpkin spice items online, along with Montana, Washington, Idaho and Wyoming. We're so basic.

Doc Brundy's Reopens

After a temporary closure due to COVID-19, the Spanish Fork restaurant and boutique bowling known as Doc Brundy's (260 N. Main Street, 801-804-3029, docbrundys.com) will be reopening. In recent social media post, the Doc Brundy's team announced their reopening in November, though they didn't specify an exact day. With so many restaurant closures happening across the state, it's nice to see a place regroup and reopen. Hopefully we'll start to see even more restaurants follow suit as they struggle to do business with the pandemic reaching new heights. As Doc Brundy's also functions as a retro arcade, it will be interesting to see how social distancing guidelines factor into their plans—we'll see come November.

Quote of the Week: "To eat is a necessity, but to eat intelligently is an art." –Francois de la Rochefoucaulds