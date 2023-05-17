Offset India Pale Ale and Bewilder Cerveza De Mayo 

Mike Riedel

Offset - India Pale Ale: This IPA features NZ Southern Cross, Centennial Incognito, Citra, Columbus and Waimea Sub Zero Hop Kief. Do I have your attention? It pours a near-opaque light orange with soft bronze hues, topped with multiple fingers of dense, creamy white head; excellent head retention fades slowly to a slim, craggy cap, an expansive, frothy collar and a multitude of chunky, soapy rings of lacing rounding the glass.

The aroma bursts with a steady array of juicy tangerine and passionfruit, backed with grassy tones and flaky malts as layers of orange complexity develop throughout the bouquet. Subtle lemon flows effortlessly beneath a perfectly nuanced tropical profile, as ripe guava, mango pith, peach chutney and fresh grapefruit all develop in harmony over time.

The taste opens with silky peach and more pronounced guava, with wisps of creamy orange lurking beneath; passionfruit and grapefruit peel develop a citric twang to the profile over the mid-palate while herbal lemon zest and a fluffy malt base fades with the finish/swallow. The mouthfeel offers a 6.5 percent medium body synchronized with a delicate and fluffy moderate carbonation, plush along the palate with an impressive consistency and steadily building grit. Juicy textures present subtly past the mid-palate, peaking with a fading hop acidity into a dry finish with a mild, zesty bitterness lingering.

Verdict: This marks a stunningly nuanced approach to an IPA, almost deceptively balanced between an exceptionally refined flavor and unfaltering overall structure. This ale boasts significant focus, depth and, ultimately, a level of simplicity which ties it all together as the world-class beer it is. There may be others with more a bombastic profile, but this remains unwavering and unassuming in its brilliance.

Bewilder - Cerveza De Mayo: Pours a clear medium-yellow in color, with moderate amounts of active visible carbonation rising from the bottom of the glass. The beer has a three-finger tall dense, sudsy, foamy bright-white head that reduces to a handful of small patches. Moderate aromas of very lightly toasted cereal grain malts accompany just-shy-of-moderate levels of grainy sweetness, as well as light corn adjuncts. You also get some light grassy scent, plus floral hops and a faint aroma of lager yeast.

Up front, there are slightly stronger than moderate flavors of lightly-toasted cereal grain malts, with the same grainy sweetness and corn adjuncts noticeable in the smell, followed by those light flavors of lager yeast. Finally, there are light notes of grassy floral hops, which impart a light amount of bitterness that fades away quickly, leaving some light lingering sweet, grainy malt flavors. It's just shy of medium-bodied, with moderate amounts of carbonation—crisp and slightly dry, with a relatively clean finish.

Verdict: It's easy to drink, with well-hidden 5.0 percent alcohol and decent mouthfeel, though a touch sweeter than expected for the style and not quite crisp and clean enough. Enjoyable enough, and I think it would pair well with some spicy street tacos or poke-style dishes.

I'm happy to see that Offset's stuff is finding its way into more and more pubs and restaurants. I truly believe these are some of the better beers made in the state, and they should get a wider audience. Look for their 16-ounce cans in spots like The Bayou, Beerhive and Slackwater. Cerveza De Mayo's Corona-style packaging may have you doing a double-take, but the contents are noticeably different. You can find it on draft as well at Bewilder's brewpub. As always, cheers!