Offset Bier HBC586 and Bewilder Brew Lab #3 

Mike Riedel

Offset Bier - HBC586: This new IPA features an experimental hop with no name—just a number, HBC586. It's a bit hazy, but also golden in color, and with some brightness and nice carbonation. It boasts a great and unique hop profile, another gem from this brewery, which I'm happy to call local. HBC586 is pretty new to me, and the hop is a cool choice—intense without being green, and well on display here, featuring lemongrass with hints of green melon and white tea. This also has nuances of grapefruit juice, lime, mandarin orange and even red berries.

The nose and the taste are pretty similar, showcasing the same fruits but with different flashes of intensity. There is really not an overly assertive bitterness, just enough to balance the radiant fruitiness of these hops in great proportions. I think the hops help this to be bold without it tasting over-hopped. It's hard to exactly place the profile, but it's obvious that there's a peach thing happening, and that it seems to highlight the other flavors really well; each does its own thing here. The base beer is cool, fluffy and not as dense or heavy as some of these I have had. It's not so dry that the hops are cut short, but not sweet either, and maybe with one of those new school juice strains of yeast that's not neutral but complementary, subtle as it is.

Verdict: I tried this delicious beer in close proximity to some equilibrium IPAs, and much preferred this one, with its amazing hop profile, herbal at the end. I think this varietal is here to stay, and will definitely be getting a proper name. I need to spend some time with more HBC586 IPAs; it's quite intriguing to me, although I still don't totally understand it here. A wonderful new-school IPA, good enough to be in their everyday lineup as far as I'm concerned. I'm so glad I got to try this one!

Bewilder Brew Lab #3: This IPA also features some of the newer hops available to brewers, Vista and Sabro Hops. The beer pours a clear golden-peach color with a billowy white head of foam. The aroma of the brew is strongest of grapefruit-y citrus hop mixed with some tangerine, along with a strong crackery/bready smell. Sharing space with these aromas comes a light hint of orange and a bit of floral hop.

The taste begins with a big tangerine sweetness, mixed with a good hit of grapefruit hop and cracker malts right from the start. These flavors create the base taste of the beer and remain throughout, with the grapefruit getting stronger as the taste advances. Toward the middle to the end come some other lighter flavors of pine and floral hop, leaving one with a nice citrus sweetness and hop taste to linger on the tongue. The body of the brew is average in nature, with a carbonation level that is average as well. Considering the big citrus sweetness and hop tastes, the mouthfeel is great, and makes for one very easy-drinking brew.

Verdict: This is an all-around outstanding example of complexity and balance between citrus, fruity, tropical hops and bready malt flavors—very smooth and pretty refreshing to drink with very minimally bitter/drying finish, plus that amazingly soft feel with the Vista and Sabro hop showcase. Insanely juicy hop complexity only features a slight dankness and great balance, not overly sweet or heavy. A highly enjoyable offering, and spot-on style example.

Both of these offerings dial in a 6.5 percent alcohol, and can be found in a few pubs outside of their home breweries. These are both packaged in 16-ounce cans, and are a perfect one-two punch to enjoy together. Which do you prefer? Hit us up, and share your thoughts. As always, cheers!